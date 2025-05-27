In October 2015, a strange photograph from a houseboat in Vicksburg, Mississippi, sparked debate about a possible river creature. A local couple, Joshua and Maria, were on their houseboat deck at dusk during low tide when they spotted an odd figure in the Mississippi River. Their blurry image has stirred curiosity among locals and online communities. Is it a “river troll” or something ordinary?

Joshua noticed the figure about 25 yards away in the murky water. Using binoculars, he described it as humanoid, with arms, legs, a head, and a pinkish-tan color, possibly with horns. Maria urged him to take a photo with his phone. The image shows a shadowy, humanoid-like shape drinking from the shore, unlike any fish or debris.