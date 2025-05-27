River troll

Mysterious Creature Spotted Lurking in Mississippi River

In October 2015, a strange photograph from a houseboat in Vicksburg, Mississippi, sparked debate about a possible river creature. A local couple, Joshua and Maria, were on their houseboat deck at dusk during low tide when they spotted an odd figure in the Mississippi River. Their blurry image has stirred curiosity among locals and online communities. Is it a “river troll” or something ordinary?

Joshua noticed the figure about 25 yards away in the murky water. Using binoculars, he described it as humanoid, with arms, legs, a head, and a pinkish-tan color, possibly with horns. Maria urged him to take a photo with his phone. The image shows a shadowy, humanoid-like shape drinking from the shore, unlike any fish or debris.

River Troll Photograph
Photo Via: Phantoms and Monsters

Local legends support the mystery. Native American lore and early European settler stories describe humanoid creatures, often called “river trolls,” living in the Mississippi River. The photograph aligns with these tales, exciting those who believe in such beings.

Some observers suggest natural explanations. The figure could be a large catfish or alligator gar, common in the river. Murky water and low light can make a fish’s fin or snout appear humanoid in a blurry photo. Debris caught in the current is another possible cause.

Joshua and Maria insist the figure moved too deliberately to be a fish or log. They’ve shared the photo with paranormal groups, who plan a nighttime riverbank investigation. On X, users debate whether it’s a creature or a trick of light.

Vicksburg’s history of odd phenomena, like unexplained lights, draws curious visitors. The photo fuels interest in the river’s secrets. Joshua and Maria hope to capture clearer evidence soon.

What lurks in the swamps of Mississippi?
