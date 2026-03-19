This Viral Bigfoot Video Convinced a Lot of People. It Had Already Been Debunked.

A Viral Clip With a Paper Trail

The clip is blurry. Very blurry. A dark, large figure stands near a tree in what appears to be a wooded area. At one point, it reaches an arm out toward a second tree, and that arm does look long. Unnervingly long, depending on your point of view.

Reddit user u/Budget-Relative-5823 posted it to r/bigfoot with the caption “Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh my k” and asked the community what they thought. The post racked up hundreds of upvotes and over a hundred comments. The Bigfoot research community has seen a lot of videos. And many of them had seen this one specifically.

User u/Fick_5835 was among the first to respond with context: “This video is a hoax. It’s a kid in a costume. The person who originally posted the video has other videos on his social media wearing the costume.” User u/Nervous_Penis added more detail, identifying the original source as a Facebook video taken around Halloween 2022, not 2015 as some reposts had suggested. They pointed other commenters toward previous discussions under the search terms “Whitehead” or “Baxter,” where photos of the long-armed costume had already been posted and discussed at length.

The OP pushed back, arguing the figure was too large to be a person in a suit. User u/Fick_5835 countered that the subject did not even appear to be six feet tall.

The One Detail Worth Looking At

The thread did produce one genuinely interesting observation. User u/KronoFury noted that the arm length was the only element worth examining seriously, describing it as “way too long for a human, comparing height to size.” User u/Familiar-Bee6262 added that the way the arm extended and bent looked non-human. User u/KayakRacer, who claimed multiple personal Sasquatch sightings, pointed to the swaying movements and long limbs as signature traits.

Long-armed costumes exist. Professional fabricators have created suits with prosthetic arm extensions that produce exactly the proportions being discussed. The Baxter/Whitehead costume is reportedly one of them.

Mod u/Gryphon66-Pt2 offered the clearest summary: “Whatever it is, what I see is a massively zoomed video that shows a dark subject. It’s close to meaningless without additional information in my opinion.”

That is probably the right place to land. The sourcing has been traced, the costume identified, and the footage is too degraded to analyze meaningfully. Until someone presents the original uncompressed video with verifiable metadata, this one stays in the hoax column. Of course, that is what they said about the Patterson-Gimlin film too, and people are still arguing about that one 60 years later.