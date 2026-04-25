Ohio Lawmakers Want the Loveland Frogman to Be the State’s Official Cryptid

The Loveland Frogman may be getting a promotion.

House Bill 821, introduced April 13 by Reps. Tristan Rader (D-Lakewood) and Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland), proposes adding a new section to Ohio law recognizing the so-called “Loveland Frogman” as a symbol of the state’s folklore and cultural identity. The bill is bipartisan and is currently awaiting committee assignment in the Ohio House.

The bill describes the creature as a four-foot-tall, bipedal amphibian said to inhabit the banks of the Little Miami River near Loveland — first reported in the 1950s. If passed, the Frogman would join Ohio’s growing roster of official state symbols, which currently includes proposals to name the buckeye as the state candy and Superman as the state superhero.

The sponsors were clear that the bill is not an official endorsement of the creature’s existence. In a joint statement, Rader said the bill is about community identity: “The Loveland Frog is uniquely Ohio. It reflects the stories we tell, the places we’re proud of, and the creativity that makes our state worth celebrating.”

The City of Loveland already recognizes the Frogman as its city mascot and hosts an annual Frogman Festival. The legend has also inspired a musical and a 2023 horror movie.

For a full breakdown of the sightings — including two police officer encounters in 1972 that remain the most credible evidence on record — check out our deep dive on the Loveland Frogman.

Have a cryptid encounter of your own? Send it to Reports@ParaRational.com.