Why Is Bigfoot Hair Always “Unidentifiable”?

Every few years, a new documentary rolls footage of a researcher squinting through a microscope and declaring that a hair sample found in the woods “doesn’t match any known animal” — and then the investigation just… stops.

It’s a frustrating pattern, and a recent r/bigfoot thread put the question bluntly: if this hair is so mysterious, why isn’t DNA being used to settle it? The poster, user Guivond, made a fair point. We do DNA analysis on ancient fossils all the time. Why not take the next logical step with Bigfoot hair?

The answer is more complicated than it looks. And parts of it are genuinely unsettling.

The Root Problem: Most Hair Has No Nuclear DNA

Here’s the first thing most documentaries never explain clearly. When a hair snags on a fence wire or gets pulled from a bramble bush, it almost always breaks along the shaft. That means no follicle — no root.

Nuclear DNA, the kind that can definitively identify an individual organism, lives in the hair follicle. Without that root attached, it simply isn’t there. What the shaft does carry is mitochondrial DNA, or mtDNA, which is passed from mother to offspring and can identify species — but not individuals. Even then, mtDNA in a hair shaft exposed to sunlight, oxygen, and rain degrades fast. The longer a sample sits in the woods, the less usable genetic material survives.

User RoswellRedux in the Reddit thread explained it well: “DNA without a follicle is impossible” for full nuclear analysis. That’s not a dodge — it’s the actual limitation researchers face every time.

What “Unidentifiable Under a Microscope” Actually Means

Before DNA becomes an option, hair usually gets examined under a microscope first. Researchers look at the structure of the cuticle (the outer scale layer), the cortex, and the medulla — the hollow central canal running through the shaft. These characteristics vary enough between species that microscopy can often rule things out.

Some submitted Bigfoot samples have shown unusual medulla patterns or structural features that don’t cleanly match known wildlife. That’s where the “unidentifiable” label gets applied. But there’s a catch. Microscopic comparison is not definitive. It can exclude species, but confirming what something is requires more.

User Plastic_Medicine4840 on Reddit noted that some suspected primate hairs lack a proper cellular medulla altogether — which creates further complications for any genetic extraction attempts. These structural anomalies are interesting, but “interesting” and “proof” are very different things.

The Sykes Study: The Biggest Attempt to Date

In 2012, Oxford University geneticist Bryan Sykes and his team issued an open call to museums, researchers, and Bigfoot enthusiasts worldwide. Send us your best samples. Let’s test them properly.

They received 57 submissions. A few turned out to be plant fibers or glass. Of the 37 actual hair samples selected for rigorous DNA analysis, published in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B in 2014, every single one came back as a known animal. Bears dominated the results — ten samples. The rest included horses, wolves, dogs, cows, raccoons, deer, and even a porcupine. One matched a human hair.

Seven samples failed to yield any DNA at all.

Two samples from the Himalayas produced a genuinely surprising result, matching the genetic signature of a Paleolithic polar bear from more than 40,000 years ago — sparking legitimate scientific debate about whether an ancient bear hybrid might be roaming remote mountain regions. That thread is still being investigated.

But for North American Bigfoot? Nothing outside of known species.

Sykes himself was careful not to frame this as a final verdict. “I don’t think this finishes the Bigfoot myth at all,” he told NBC News. He said the study showed there was now a validated method for testing samples — and encouraged researchers to keep looking for what he called “the golden hair.”

The Ketchum Study: Big Claims, Serious Problems

Around the same time as Sykes was gathering samples, Texas veterinarian Dr. Melba Ketchum published a study claiming to have analyzed 111 samples — hair, blood, mucus, toenail clippings, and tissue — collected from 34 sites across North America. Her conclusion was dramatic: Sasquatch is a hybrid species, the result of an unknown hominid mating with human females roughly 15,000 years ago.

The study claimed mitochondrial DNA from the samples was “unambiguously human,” while nuclear DNA showed novel, previously unknown sequences.

The scientific community was unconvinced. Multiple major journals rejected the paper before it appeared in something called the DeNovo Scientific Journal — a publication with no other studies, no library subscriptions, and no apparent peer review. It had been created specifically for this purpose.

Critics pointed to the most obvious problem: the samples hadn’t been collected under controlled conditions. They were gathered by enthusiasts who handled them without forensic protocols, introducing a high likelihood of contamination. Human DNA showing up in a sample doesn’t confirm a human hybrid — it’s the expected result when people sneeze, cough, or breathe near a sample during collection.

The Center for Inquiry noted that “unknown” results from a DNA test don’t mean Bigfoot. They could mean contamination, degradation, or simply that the source animal wasn’t among the reference species the lab used for comparison. There is no established Bigfoot DNA baseline in any database. Without a known sample to compare against, no match can be confirmed — and no unknown can be attributed to Sasquatch.

The Chicken-and-Egg Problem

User GobletHead on Reddit put the core dilemma plainly: “In order to verify that a sample is genuine, you would have to have a source so obvious that it would be akin to having a Sasquatch body on hand.”

That’s the real wall. DNA evidence only works when you have something to compare it to. Forensic databases are built from known species. If Sasquatch exists as a genuinely new species — relic hominid, hybrid, unknown primate — it has no entry in GenBank. A result labeled “primate, no match” could mean a lot of things. It could mean contamination. It could mean degradation. It could mean the comparison database simply doesn’t include every known bear subspecies. Or — and this is where things get interesting — it could mean something genuinely unclassified.

As user Guivond noted in the thread, the pattern in documentaries is always the same: “It doesn’t match a known animal” but never “yes, this proves Bigfoot is definitely real.” That distinction is deliberate and scientifically honest. Absence of a match is not confirmation of an unknown species.

The Study That Might Change Things

One development worth watching is the ongoing work of Darby Orcutt, a researcher and instructor at North Carolina State University. Orcutt has assembled a team of faculty colleagues in what may become the first large, university-backed formal study of biological samples attributed to Sasquatch. The project is actively soliciting submissions and aims to apply rigorous academic-grade methodology — the kind of chain-of-custody and controlled collection that previous efforts lacked.

It’s early, and no results have been published. But it represents the type of credentialed, peer-reviewed framework that the question has always deserved.

So Why Doesn’t Anyone Publish the Results?

User Guivond raised another fair point in the thread: if tests are being done and people are paying for them, where are the paper trails? The frustration is understandable.

The answer, as user everelusiveone suggested, may involve institutional caution. State wildlife agencies that test anomalous samples aren’t always inclined to make results public — especially results that could generate headlines and sensationalize what might be a mundane finding. Official agencies tend to process results quietly, file them, and move on.

And some researchers, particularly in the enthusiast community, may simply lack the infrastructure to publish in any meaningful way. A YouTube documentary has different incentives than a peer-reviewed journal. Keeping viewers hooked on ambiguity is, as Guivond pointed out, its own reward.

The Bottom Line

The science of Bigfoot hair analysis is genuinely complicated — and the “unidentifiable” label covers a lot of different situations. Sometimes it means the sample was degraded. Sometimes it means it was contaminated. Sometimes it means the structural features are unusual enough to generate interest without being explainable. And occasionally, it means the results came back primate with no clean database match, which is exactly as ambiguous as it sounds.

What it doesn’t mean, at least not yet, is proof.

What researchers need isn’t more hair shaft from a fence line. They need a root-attached follicle, collected cleanly, from a controlled site, submitted to a credentialed lab with a verifiable chain of custody. If that sample comes back unknown, the conversation changes entirely.

Until then, the mystery stays exactly where it’s lived for decades — just out of reach, just past the tree line, where the cameras never quite catch it clearly.

Have a Bigfoot encounter or physical evidence to report? Send your story to Reports@ParaRational.com.