A Perfect Cylinder Is Sitting on Mars. Should NASA Go Back for a Closer Look?

A small, tube-shaped object resting on the surface of Mars has gone from overlooked NASA archive photo to the center of a serious scientific debate, and one of the world’s most prominent astrophysicists wants answers.

The image was captured by NASA’s Curiosity rover on August 7, 2022, at a narrow mountain pass called Paraitepuy Pass inside Gale Crater, on the slopes of Mount Sharp. It sat untouched in NASA’s public raw image database for years before researcher Rami Bar Ilan flagged it and brought it to wider attention.

What he found in those images is hard to explain away at first glance. A cylindrical object, approximately 20 centimeters long with a distinctly flat end, partially embedded in the reddish Martian soil. Not a smear on the lens. Not a shadow playing tricks. The object appears across multiple Mastcam left and right high-definition color images at different focal distances, which rules out a camera artifact.

What Harvard’s Avi Loeb Actually Said

This isn’t just internet speculation. In March 2026, Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb published a formal analysis of the object on Medium after Dr. Jan Špaček, a researcher who studies biosignatures on Mars, and Professor Carol Cleland, a philosopher of science who focuses on anomalies, brought it to his attention.

Loeb’s leading explanation is grounded and practical: the cylinder is most likely human-made debris. His top candidate is hardware from Curiosity’s own 2012 landing system, which used a Sky Crane mechanism to lower the rover to the surface. Heat shield fragments and other components scattered during descent could plausibly have traveled and settled kilometers from the landing zone. Loeb also notes that Curiosity itself has shed small pieces of hardware during its years of operation on Mars.

So why is anyone still talking about it?

Because Loeb didn’t stop there. He pointed out something that changes the entire framing of this story: Curiosity is currently sitting roughly 8 kilometers from the cylinder’s location. At the rover’s top speed of 0.16 kilometers per hour, that’s a couple of days of travel. Loeb publicly asked whether NASA should turn the rover around and get a close-up look rather than assume the debris explanation and move on.

That’s the question no one at NASA has officially answered.

Three Explanations, One Unanswered Question

Researchers looking at this case have narrowed things down to three realistic possibilities.

Human-made debris is the most likely scenario according to Loeb. Mars has a hardware graveyard. Parachutes, heat shields, backshells, and Sky Crane components from multiple missions have been photographed on the surface. Curiosity’s landing debris field alone is spread across a wide area of Gale Crater. A 20-centimeter cylinder finding its way to Paraitepuy Pass over a decade is not unreasonable.

A natural rock formation is also on the table. Mars produces some genuinely strange geology. Hematite concretions, nicknamed “blueberries,” were found by the Opportunity rover and looked startlingly artificial at first glance. Gypsum crystal veins photographed inside Gale Crater have a strikingly geometric quality. Wind erosion and sedimentary processes on Mars can produce shapes that don’t look natural by Earth standards.

Unknown origin requiring investigation is the honest catch-all. Without a close examination, it’s impossible to rule anything out completely. The object’s perfectly round profile and flat end are what keep this case interesting. Natural erosion rarely produces both of those features together.

NASA has not issued any official statement about the object.

Why Loeb’s Question Matters

Avi Loeb is not someone who chases internet anomalies for attention. He directs the Galileo Project at Harvard, which is focused on scientific investigation of UFOs and anomalous objects using rigorous data collection. He takes extraordinary evidence seriously precisely because he operates within a framework of scientific accountability.

His argument here is simple: if you have a rover within a few days’ travel of an unidentified object, and identifying that object costs you almost nothing in mission resources, why wouldn’t you look?

The counterargument is equally straightforward. Curiosity is deep into a science-rich stretch of Mount Sharp. Every detour has an opportunity cost measured in data that won’t be collected. Mission controllers have to weigh whether a cylinder that’s almost certainly landing hardware is worth interrupting a carefully planned route.

But “almost certainly” is doing a lot of work in that sentence.

What Would It Take to Know for Sure?

A close pass by Curiosity would be definitive. The rover carries instruments capable of identifying material composition. If the cylinder is aluminum alloy or a polymer consistent with NASA hardware, this story ends quietly. If it’s something else, the conversation changes.

Until then, the object stays in an uncomfortable middle space. Too specific in shape to dismiss entirely. Too far away to examine properly. Too significant in its implications to wave off completely, even by the scientists looking at it.

Mars has surprised researchers before. The Martian surface is full of objects that looked impossible until they weren’t, and full of objects that looked profound until they turned out to be rocks.

This one, for now, remains unresolved.

What do you think this is? Leave a comment below with your thoughts on this strange object.