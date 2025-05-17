Octahedron UFOs: The Rise of Double-Triangle Sightings

Triangular UFOs are old news. There is something new in the skies. People are reporting with increasing frequency, double-diamond or octahedron shaped UFOs.
The latest sighting of an octahedron-shaped unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), also dubbed as “double-pyramid” or “double-triangle” UFOs, points to a new trend in unidentified flying objects.
These eight-sided crafts, resembling two pyramids fused at their bases, have emerged as an outlier among the more commonly reported UFO shapes like disks, triangles, and orbs. The National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), a leading authority on UFO sightings, flagged this trend in their May 11, 2025 report, labeling the octahedron as the “most unusual recurring shape” of the year.
This article delves into the details of these enigmatic sightings, highlighting three recent cases, analyzing their implications, and exploring why these crafts are capturing the attention of researchers and enthusiasts alike.
What Makes Octahedron UFOs Unique?
Unlike the familiar saucer-shaped disks or the stealthy black triangles often associated with UAPs, octahedron-shaped crafts are a statistical rarity. NUFORC’s historical data shows that disks, triangles, and orbs dominate UFO reports, with octahedrons appearing infrequently. The sudden spike in sightings of these double-triangle objects in 2025 has sparked intrigue, as their distinct geometry and advanced behaviors challenge conventional aerospace technology. Key characteristics include:
Multi-faceted Geometry: The octahedron’s eight-sided, mirrored symmetry sets it apart from aerodynamic designs typical of human-made aircraft.
Anomalous Flight Patterns: Silent operation, low-altitude hovering, sudden accelerations, and sharp-angle maneuvers defy known physics.
Surface Features: Some reports note engraved or embossed patterns on the craft’s surface, suggesting a purposeful design.
Lack of Conventional Features: No visible wings, rotors, lights, or propulsion systems, making these objects “anomalous” by NUFORC’s standards.
These traits align with what some researchers, describe as “trans-inertial performance”, a hallmark of advanced UAPs, such as the Tic-Tac object encountered by U.S. Navy pilots in 2004. The rise of octahedron sightings prompts questions: Are these crafts evidence of a new technology being deployed, or do they hint at a non-human presence in Earth’s airspace?
Never Miss A Paranormal Story!
Newsletter subscribers get insider access to the latest paranormal posts!
Your email is safe with us and you can unsubscribe at any time!
Three Recent Octahedron UFO Sightings
Below, we highlight three compelling cases of octahedron-shaped UFOs, drawing from NUFORC’s 2025 reports and related sources. Each case is supported by credible witness accounts and exhibits behaviors that challenge conventional explanations.
1. Porterville, California (April 4, 2025)
Source: NUFORC Report, May 2025
Details: Around 9:00 PM, two witnesses driving near Granite High School in Porterville observed a dark-metallic, octahedron-shaped object, roughly the size of a box truck. The craft was pacing their car at 30 mph, maintaining a low altitude, and was completely silent with no visible lights.
Behavior: When one passenger pointed at the object, it executed a sharp 90-degree turn—a maneuver defying conventional aerodynamics—and sped toward the town, disappearing within 10-15 seconds.
Notable Observations: The witnesses reported engraved markings on the craft’s surface, visible under moonlight. The object lacked wings, rotors, or control surfaces, reinforcing its anomalous classification by NUFORC.
Significance: The Porterville sighting is a flagship case due to its detailed witness accounts, credible reporting, and the craft’s physics-defying behavior. The engraved markings suggest a structured design, prompting researchers to call for closer examination of surface patterns in future sightings.
2. Herceg Novi, Montenegro (August 2, 2017, Re-evaluated in 2025)
Source: NUFORC Report, May 2025
Details: A couple in Herceg Novi observed a house-sized, black “double-pyramid” object hovering motionless about a kilometer away in broad daylight. The sighting, originally reported in 2017, was re-analyzed by NUFORC in 2025 due to its similarity to recent octahedron cases.
Behavior: The object vanished instantly when the witnesses reached for a camera, a recurring trait in UAP reports that suggests advanced cloaking or rapid departure capabilities.
Notable Observations: The craft’s stationary hovering and lack of visible propulsion systems align with the Porterville case, reinforcing the octahedron’s anomalous nature.
Significance: Though older, this case gained renewed attention in 2025 as part of NUFORC’s effort to contextualize the octahedron trend. Its daylight visibility and sudden disappearance underscore the craft’s advanced capabilities.
3. Boise, Idaho (March 15, 2025)
Source: NUFORC Report, May 2025
Details: A lone hiker in the Boise Foothills reported a metallic, double-triangle object, approximately 20 feet in diameter, hovering silently at dusk. The craft was observed for roughly 30 seconds before it ascended vertically at an extraordinary speed.
Behavior: The object displayed no lights or audible propulsion, and its vertical ascent was described as “instantaneous,” leaving no trail or sound.
Notable Observations: The witness noted a faint, grid-like pattern on the craft’s surface, similar to the engravings in the Porterville case. The object’s small size and precise movements suggest a potential reconnaissance function.
Significance: The Boise sighting adds to the growing body of 2025 octahedron reports, with its vertical ascent mirroring behaviors seen in other high-performance UAPs. The grid-like pattern further supports the hypothesis of a designed, possibly technological, origin.
Analyzing the Octahedron Trend
NUFORC’s May 2025 report provides critical context for understanding the octahedron phenomenon. Between January and early May 2025, NUFORC recorded thousands of UFO sightings globally, with shapes ranging from triangles and disks to teardrops, cigars, orbs, and even transparent or transforming forms. Triangles, in particular, remain a dominant shape, with reports of football-field-sized crafts in states like Texas, Utah, Colorado, and California. These often exhibit silent flight, vivid lights, color changes, and structured lighting patterns—traits shared with octahedron sightings.
However, the octahedron’s emergence as a recurring shape is significant for several reasons:
Statistical Anomaly: Historically rare, the octahedron’s sudden prevalence in 2025 suggests a shift in UAP activity, possibly linked to a new technology or entity.
Advanced Capabilities: The Porterville, Herceg Novi, and Boise cases demonstrate behaviors—silent hovering, sharp-angle turns, instantaneous acceleration, and vanishing—that defy known aerospace engineering.
Surface Patterns: The recurring mention of engravings or grid-like patterns hints at a deliberate design, potentially indicative of a specific “lineage” or origin, which to me speaks to a non-terrestrial origin.
NUFORC’s classification of these sightings as “anomalous” reflects their high credibility and the absence of conventional explanations. The organization urges researchers to document specific details in future sightings, such as:
Precise descriptions of the craft’s geometry and symmetry.
Any embossed or engraved surface patterns.
Behavioral anomalies, like sudden maneuvers or cloaking.
These details could help trace the octahedron’s origins, whether terrestrial, extraterrestrial, or otherwise.
Broader Context: UAP Sightings in 2025
The octahedron trend is part of a broader surge in UAP activity in 2025. NUFORC’s data highlights a diverse array of shapes and behaviors, with triangles and orbs remaining the most common. For instance, large triangle-shaped crafts have been reported with increasing frequency, often described as silent, low-flying, and adorned with vivid, color-changing lights. These sightings share the octahedron’s hallmark of silent operation and unconventional flight, suggesting a possible technological overlap.
The rise of octahedron UFO sightings also coincides with growing public and academic interest in UAPs, fueled by declassified military footage and congressional hearings. NUFORC remains a key repository for civilian reports, especially as other organizations like MUFON have shifted to paid models, limiting access to their data. The Reddit community has praised NUFORC for curating credible cases, a reputation that lends weight to their 2025 octahedron findings.
Final Thoughts On Octahedron UFOs
The octahedron-shaped UFOs of 2025, with their double-triangle geometry and extraordinary behaviors, represent an interesting trend in UFO design and point to either a new technology or a new group visiting Earth or both.
If this is new technology, who does it belong to? If this is a new species visiting Earth, that begs the question of whether they violating any existing treaties, and if they already in communication with the world’s governments?
Have You Seen An Octahedron UFO?
With sightings of these UFOs on the rise, you may be next to encounter a double-pyramid UFO. If you have seen one, I would love to know all the details about it. Send your encounter to Reports@ParaRational.com.