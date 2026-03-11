Seven Witnesses. Ninety-Six Hours. Something Is Moving Through Ohio.

Seven people. Four days. One wooded corridor stretching through northeast Ohio — and whatever is using it has been spotted by a cryptid researcher, a self-described non-believer, a mother and daughter on a rural highway, and a German Shepherd that refused to go near the trees.

Between March 6 and March 9, 2026, a cluster of Bigfoot reports emerged along the Headwaters Trail greenbelt — a wooded greenway connecting the small towns of Mantua, Garrettsville, and Windham in Portage County, Ohio. Cryptozoologist Jeremiah Byron of the Bigfoot Society Podcast is calling it the biggest “flap” — a concentrated burst of sightings in a defined area — since the 1970s. And the details are hard to dismiss as

coincidence.

The Sightings, One by One

It started at 12:23 PM on March 6, near State Route 44 in Mantua Center. A cryptid researcher spotted a 9-foot brown figure standing roughly 120 yards away in broad daylight. The figure locked eyes with the witness. Then it left.

The following night — 10:52 PM, same general area — an 8-foot dark brown figure emerged just 40 yards from the trail. It produced what one witness described as a deep, vibrating grunt that echoed through the trees. It left oversized muddy footprints. Then it disappeared.

March 9 brought three sightings in a single day. At 10:20 AM in Garrettsville, an 8-foot black-furred figure was spotted moving through the woods. At 11:47 AM on the Headwaters Trail itself, a 10-foot creature with a stilt-like gait and a strong musky odor walked through the area — one witness noted it turned its head at the shoulders, not the neck, the way a human or animal would. Then at 6:00 PM near Windham, a 6-foot brown figure was seen moving on two legs. That last witness identified themselves as a non-believer, and described the movement as “like a human — not a bear.”

The following day, near the Trumbull County line, a man’s German Shepherd lunged forward — then began shaking uncontrollably and refused to approach the tree line where an 8- to 10-foot shadow had been standing.

A seventh sighting, reported March 11, placed a 6.5-foot lean brown figure walking into oncoming traffic on Route 303 near Tinkers Creek swamp. It came within three feet of a mother and daughter’s car. The face, they said, appeared blurred. The stride was the same stilt-like gait witnesses had described before.

What Byron Is Saying

Jeremiah Byron has been mapping the reports as they come in, and the pattern is hard to ignore. According to Byron, “the creatures varied in height from 6 to 10 feet and in color from brown to black — consistent with a multi-generational family group moving east through the waterway corridor.”

That’s a significant claim. It suggests not one creature, but several — different sizes, different colorings — using the Tinkers Creek and Headwaters drainage systems as a travel route. Byron has urged witnesses to report privately, check trail cameras, and listen for wood knocks. He’s treating this as an active, developing situation.

Ohio Has Been Here Before

Portage County isn’t new to this. The BFRO lists approximately 328 historical Bigfoot reports for Ohio, with around 19 from Portage County alone. The region’s most well-known case — the 1978 Minerva Monster in neighboring Stark County — involved a family repeatedly encountering a tall, foul-smelling biped near wooded areas. Same profile as the 2026 reports: musky odor, bipedal gait, deep vocalizations.

Ohio’s regional variant is known as the Grassman — described as taller and sometimes more aggressive than the Pacific Northwest Sasquatch, with a documented pattern of using waterways as travel corridors. The Headwaters Trail follows exactly that kind of terrain. Byron’s mapping shows an eastward movement pattern across the sighting locations — not random scatter, but a route.

Where the Skeptics Have a Point

Here’s what’s missing: there are no photos, no video, no publicly documented plaster casts from this cluster. Encounters lasted seconds. Witnesses — described by Byron as “shook up” and emotional — weren’t filming. One mention of muddy footprints exists, but nothing was formally documented. The local sheriff’s office has confirmed no official Bigfoot reports have been filed.

National and local outlets including FOX8, Cleveland.com, and The Sun have picked up the story, but the tone is split. The cryptid community is buzzing. Social media, predictably, leans toward jokes.

That’s the frustrating middle ground this case occupies: too many witnesses to dismiss, not enough physical evidence to confirm.

Why This One Is Different

A seven-witness cluster along a defined corridor, with consistent behavioral details — the stilt-like gait, the musky odor, the shoulder-turn, the effect on animals — reported across multiple unconnected observers, is exactly what researchers spend years waiting for. Whether this turns out to be misidentified wildlife, an elaborate hoax, or something that defies easy explanation, this is what a serious flap looks like in real time.

The Portage County sightings were still developing as of March 11, 2026. The Bigfoot Society Podcast is the place to follow it.

