ufos over brazil

Piracicaba’s Glowing UFO: Mystery Lights Caught on Camera

Infrared camera captures eerie lights

On July 8, 2025, São Pedro, near Piracicaba, São Paulo, Brazil became a hotspot for mystery. Around 8:30 p.m., an infrared camera recorded a glowing object darting through the night sky. “The lights were brighter than a plane’s, flashing white and vanishing, only to reappear elsewhere,” a local told CNN Brasil.

Weekly sightings fuel speculation

Residents say these strange lights have appeared weekly since 2024. “It’s silent—no plane noise. Maybe a drone, but it’s hard to tell,” another resident shared with CNN Brasil. The unpredictable movements and lack of sound spark theories, from extraterrestrial craft to advanced tech. A similar case in Curitiba, Brazil, reported a hovering UFO with pulsating lights, hinting at a pattern of odd sightings across Brazil.

ufo over brazil
Is this blob of light in the sky an alien craft?

Skeptical takes and scientific views

Could these be drones or atmospheric tricks? Experts often point to mundane explanations for UFOs, like weather phenomena or misidentified aircraft. Brazil’s National Archives noted 26 UFO reports in 2024, many in southern states like Rio Grande do Sul. NASA, now using “UAP” (unidentified anomalous phenomena), pushes for scientific analysis over alien assumptions, as seen in their studies of similar cases.

Piracicaba’s place in UFO lore

These sightings have locals buzzing, cementing Piracicaba’s spot in Brazil’s UFO lore. The Curitiba case, with its glowing craft, adds to the intrigue of unexplained phenomena in the region. Are these lights a glimpse of something otherworldly, or just high-tech illusions? The question lingers.

