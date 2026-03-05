Strange Grey Object in York Holiday Photo Has Family Stumped

A mother and son from Bristol are searching for answers after spotting a strange grey object hovering in the sky behind them in one of their holiday photos from York, England.

Charlotte Hunt, 42, and her son Oscar Lawson, 13, were visiting the historic city of York in February 2026 when they snapped a selfie on Lendal Bridge. Nothing seemed out of the ordinary at the time. But when they got home and started scrolling through their photos, something in the background stopped them cold.

Hovering above the treeline behind them was a grey, blob-like object with what appeared to be two side panels hanging down. It didn’t look like any bird, plane, or drone they had ever seen.

Charlotte submitted the image to The York Press, hoping someone could help explain what she and Oscar had captured. “The strangest thing was that we don’t recall hearing anything unusual and we didn’t spot it until we got home and looked through our photos,” she told the paper.

She added, “We would’ve heard it if it was a bird or drone. I’ve sent it to a few friends and we can’t figure out what it is!”

The story was picked up by Coast to Coast AM, which described the object as a “weird gray blob seemingly soaring through the sky.”

A Bird Caught Mid-Wing Beat?

Looking at the close-up image provided by the family, there’s a strong case to be made that what we’re seeing is far more earthly than extraterrestrial.

The object’s shape, a rounded grey body with two darker panels extending downward on either side, is strikingly similar to what happens when a camera captures a pigeon or wood pigeon in mid-flight. York is full of them. Lendal Bridge, which crosses the River Ouse and sits near the York Minster, is prime pigeon territory.

When a bird passes close to a camera lens at the exact moment a photo is taken, the result can look genuinely bizarre. The bird’s wings, caught at an odd angle in a single frozen frame, can appear as strange panels or appendages. The body becomes an indistinct grey mass. And because modern smartphone cameras process images incredibly fast, the bird can appear almost stationary, blurred just enough to lose its recognizable shape but sharp enough to look solid and structured.

This phenomenon is well documented in UFO photography circles. Former Ministry of Defence UFO investigator Nick Pope has noted that when an anomaly shows up in a photo but wasn’t seen at the time, the explanation is often a fast-moving object like a bird or insect passing close to the lens.

The fact that Charlotte and Oscar didn’t hear or see anything unusual actually supports this explanation. A pigeon cruising past at close range would be nearly silent and far too quick to register in the moment, especially when you’re focused on taking a selfie.

Camera Processing Quirks

There’s another layer to consider. Modern smartphone cameras don’t simply “take a photo” the way old film cameras did. They use computational photography, stacking multiple exposures and applying noise reduction and sharpening algorithms in real time. When a fast-moving object like a bird passes through the frame during this process, the camera’s software can struggle to render it accurately.

The result? An object that looks oddly smooth, almost metallic, with edges that don’t quite match anything recognizable. The “two side panels” Charlotte described could easily be a pigeon’s wings caught at the bottom of a downstroke, then smoothed and sharpened by the phone’s image processor into something that looks more structured than it really is.

Yorkshire’s Long History of Sightings

That said, it would be unfair to dismiss the photo without acknowledging where it was taken. Yorkshire has one of the richest histories of UFO sightings in the United Kingdom. The region has been the site of over 150 reported sightings in Ministry of Defence records alone.

The most famous Yorkshire case remains the 1980 Todmorden incident, in which a police officer reported being abducted by a strange craft while on patrol. And sightings in the region have continued into the 2020s, with photographers in Headingley, Leeds capturing multiple unexplained objects between 2021 and 2023.

So while a pigeon may be the most likely explanation for the Hunt family’s photo, York is not exactly a stranger to unexplained activity in its skies.

What Do You Think?

The close-up image is genuinely intriguing at first glance. But when you factor in the location (a bird-heavy bridge over a river), the circumstances (a selfie where the background wasn’t being watched), and the way smartphone cameras process fast-moving objects, a bird caught mid-flight checks most of the boxes.

Then again, that’s exactly what the skeptics always say. Charlotte and Oscar saw something they couldn’t explain, and they had the courage to share it publicly. Whether it’s a pigeon with perfect comedic timing or something altogether stranger, it’s a reminder that the unexplained can show up anywhere, even in your holiday snaps.

Seen something unexplained? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com