Mysterious Lights in the Sky

On May 22, 2025, Toronto’s night sky lit up with mystery. A video, shared widely online, shows three glowing lights forming a perfect triangle, hovering motionless over the city. “It’s just hovering there, not moving an inch,” a witness exclaims in the footage, their voice trembling with awe.

The clip, posted on social media, captures the stunned reactions. “Oh my God, it’s triangular in shape!” one person says, while another asks, “Are we being visited by UFOs?” The lights, bright and steady, show no beams from the ground, ruling out simple projections.