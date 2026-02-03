Vermont Proposes X-Files Task Force to Study Champ and UFOs

Could Lake Champlain’s legendary monster finally get the official attention it deserves? Vermont Rep. Troy Headrick thinks so.

The independent legislator from Burlington has introduced bill H.654 to create a state task force that would investigate unidentified aerospace phenomena and something far more intriguing for cryptid enthusiasts: underwater mysteries including Champ, the Lake Champlain monster.

The Bill’s Scope

Currently sitting in the Vermont House of Representatives Government Operations and Military Affairs Committee, the proposed task force would evaluate reports of unidentified objects in the air and water, assess safety risks, and coordinate with federal agencies to develop future policies.

“For the cryptids fans in the room, there’s an underwater provision to this as well, so if we want to investigate Champ, we can do that,” Headrick told the committee. “As policymakers, I think we have an obligation to remain attentive” to such phenomena.

The task force would include members from Vermont’s public safety and transportation agencies, lawmakers, and field experts.

A Researcher’s Perspective

Katy Elizabeth, director of Port Henry-based Champ Search, expressed interest in participating if the focus includes biological research. She’s spent 14 years aboard her research vessel, the Kelpie III, studying the Lake Champlain phenomenon.

“If this proposal was something about biological underwater phenomenon about an unknown biological aquatic species in Lake Champlain, I would love to get involved and help in the study,” Elizabeth said.

Elizabeth’s work has already influenced policy. In 2018, she helped pass a New York law protecting Champ, which was unanimously approved by the state legislature. Vermont passed its own protection law in 1982, prohibiting “any willful act resulting in death, injury or harassment” of the creature.

Champ Sighting Hotspots

Most Vermont sightings occur in Button Bay near Panton, while New York reports concentrate in Bulwagga Bay near Port Henry. The creature has been reported in Lake Champlain for hundreds of years, though no definitive proof has emerged.

Theories about Champ’s identity range from prehistoric survivors like plesiosaurs to misidentified sturgeons. Some researchers believe the lake could harbor an endangered, uncatalogued species.

Beyond Cryptids

While Champ captures headlines, the bill also addresses modern concerns. Headrick emphasized the proliferation of drones as a primary motivation, noting their increasing use in package and grocery delivery.

“The proliferation of drone use, this is where I see the need for data,” he told the committee. The task force would also examine UAPs (unidentified anomalous phenomena) more broadly.

What’s Next

The bill is expected to come up for a vote during this legislative session. If passed, Vermont would join a small but growing number of states taking official action on unexplained phenomena.

Elizabeth plans to return to Port Henry this summer to continue her search. “We need to do our due diligence to ensure the lake is protected as well for future generations,” she said, emphasizing the importance of public awareness about potential endangered species in Lake Champlain.

Whether Champ is a living relic, a giant sturgeon, or something else entirely, Vermont might soon become the first state to give its lake monster serious scientific consideration. For a region where Champ sightings have persisted for centuries, official recognition could mark the beginning of a new chapter in cryptozoology.