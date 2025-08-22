Weird Triangular UFO Filmed Hovering in Missouri

Eerie Encounter Over St. Peters

Picture this: You’re cruising a quiet Missouri road at night when a vast, shadowy triangle blots the stars. No engine hum, just eerie silence. That’s the chilling scene from August 7, 2025, in St. Peters.

The witness, no stranger to odd skies, grabbed their phone. They captured lights forming a perfect equilateral shape, about 300 feet per side, hovering 100 feet up. It dipped and banked like a creature in water, then vanished in a light burst—only to reappear nearby.

Shared with the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC), the report details an hour-long event. “It would cloak in a ball of light then reappear nearby elsewhere hovering,” the witness noted. Two videos exist, one posted on X showing faint, shifting lights in triangular formation.

Missouri’s no UFO novice. Piedmont, dubbed the UFO Capital, boasts over 500 sightings since the 1970s. Local chamber’s Sara Phillips shared a tearful account: “I had a gentleman set at my desk and cry about how things that he has seen have illuminated and changed his life over the years.” Her husband spotted similar lights too.

This was the witness’s third brush. They’ve seen white daytime triangles vanishing fast, and neighbors report weekly activity since the 1990s.

Decoding the Triangle: Evidence and Skepticism

What could explain this black behemoth? The footage hints at something advanced—silent, agile, with cloaking tech.

Yet skeptics urge caution. The witness suspects military origins, citing Boeing and Lockheed insiders who whispered “man-made.” Black triangles often tie to rumored stealth projects like the TR-3B or drone swarms mimicking shapes.

Misidentifications abound: planes at angles, stars through clouds, or even lanterns. No official word confirms extraterrestrial ties, and experts note how night vision plays tricks.

Still, the pattern intrigues. Similar reports flood NUFORC from Missouri, echoing global triangle sightings. Could it be secret tests near bases? Or visitors from afar?

The video’s low quality fuels debate—real anomaly or optical illusion? Per aviation analysts, no matching civilian craft fits.

Shadows in the Sky: What Lies Ahead?

Missouri’s triangular enigma lingers, blending awe and doubt. Is it earthly innovation or cosmic clue? Unproven, but captivating.

Spotted strange skies? Email Reports@ParaRational.com. Share your verified tale!