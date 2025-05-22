Could a creature declared extinct nearly a century ago be roaming the rugged wilderness of Wyoming?

A recent trail cam photo from the Bighorn Mountains, first shared by Casper Planet on Facebook has reignited fascination with the Tasmanian tiger, or thylacine, a marsupial predator long thought lost to history.

The blurry image of a striped, dog-like creature has sparked debate among locals, wildlife experts, and cryptid enthusiasts. Is this a case of mistaken identity, or could a surviving population be hiding in America’s vast backcountry?

Let’s explore the thylacine’s history, its extinction, the Wyoming sighting, how it might have reached the U.S., and whether it could thrive here.

The Thylacine: A Vanished Marvel

The Tasmanian tiger was no tiger at all but a marsupial, roughly the size of a large dog, with a wolf-like head, distinctive dark stripes across its back and hindquarters, and a stiff, kangaroo-like tail. Its scientific name, Thylacinus cynocephalus (dog-headed pouched one), hints at its unique blend of canine and marsupial traits. Native to Tasmania, mainland Australia, and New Guinea, thylacines were apex predators, hunting small mammals, birds, and possibly larger prey like wallabies. Their elusive nature and nocturnal habits made them a mystery even in their prime.

By the 19th century, European settlement in Tasmania spelled doom for the thylacine. Farmers blamed them for livestock losses, though evidence suggests they preferred native prey. Bounties were placed on their heads, with over 2,000 thylacines killed between 1888 and 1909 under government programs. Habitat destruction, competition with introduced dogs, and disease further eroded their numbers. The last known thylacine, named Benjamin, died in captivity at the Hobart Zoo in 1936, marking the species’ official extinction.