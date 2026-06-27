You Can Now Hike to the Alleged 1947 UFO Skip Site Near Roswell

The federal government is officially inviting the public to walk the ground where some believe a UFO came down in 1947.

The Bureau of Land Management’s Roswell Field Office is hosting a free guided hike to the alleged UFO skip site near Corona, New Mexico, on July 5, 2026. The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and is open to all ages with no previous hiking experience required.

What Is the Skip Site?

The location sits in Lincoln County and is tied to one of the most argued-over incidents in modern history. In July 1947, something came down in the desert near Corona, New Mexico. A local rancher discovered debris scattered across a large section of his property and reported it to authorities. The Army Air Force initially described the recovered material as a flying disc. Days later, officials revised that account and attributed the wreckage to a weather balloon. The back-and-forth has continued ever since.

The “skip site” refers to the location where researchers and believers have long theorized the craft first contacted the ground before its final impact elsewhere. The area has historically been difficult for the public to reach, which makes this event something of a rarity for anyone who has followed the case.

Hike Details

Participants will meet at the trailhead parking lot along Lincoln County Road B007, also called Transwestern Road. The geographic coordinates for the meeting point are 33.952189, -105.331214. The BLM recommends traveling from Roswell via U.S. Highway 285 to New Mexico Highway 247 to Lincoln County Road B007, a route that avoids common GPS errors and keeps gravel road time to a minimum. The round-trip hike covers about 3.5 miles and is expected to take around two hours.

Fort Stanton manager Warren Kasper, who will lead the event, described the site as one worth visiting on its own terms: “The Roswell Field Office manages 1.5 million acres of public land, and one of the purposes we manage the land for is recreation, so this is an opportunity to experience an off-beat place that has had a lasting ‘impact’ on pop culture.”

BLM staff will provide educational and interpretive programming along the trail. Participants should wear sturdy closed-toe shoes, dress for the weather, and bring water.

The hike is part of Freedom 250, a national initiative marking the United States’ 250th anniversary. The Roswell Field Office plans additional Freedom 250 events throughout the year.

For more information, contact Warren Kasper at wkasper@blm.gov or 575-808-9611.

Whether the 1947 incident involved an alien craft, a classified military program, or something far more ordinary, the land where it allegedly happened is now open to anyone willing to make the walk.

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