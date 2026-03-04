The Kentucky Meat Shower: When Raw Flesh Rained From a Clear Blue Sky

On the morning of March 3, 1876, a grandmother and her grandson were working in the yard of their Bath County, Kentucky farm when bloody chunks of raw meat began falling from a perfectly clear sky.

It wasn’t rain. It wasn’t snow. It was flesh, dropping out of the blue onto a strip of ground roughly the size of a football field. The incident lasted only a few minutes, but it would become one of the strangest and most well-documented unexplained events in American history.

150 years later, Bath County just celebrated the anniversary with a festival that drew visitors from across the country. A preserved chunk of the original meat is still on display at Transylvania University in Lexington, Kentucky. And despite the best efforts of 19th-century scientists and modern researchers alike, nobody has been able to definitively explain what happened that morning on the Crouch family farm.

Skyfall is a term used to describe the unexplained phenomenon of strange objects or substances falling from the sky without a clear cause. Throughout history, witnesses have reported showers of blood, raw flesh, fish, frogs, and stones raining down from clear skies. While some cases can be attributed to waterspouts or unusual weather patterns, many remain unexplained.

“Why, Grandma, It’s Snowing!”

Rebecca Crouch was 40 steps from her house, building a fire beneath a cast-iron soap-making vat, when the sky started falling. Her grandson, ten-year-old Allen, saw it first.

“Why, Grandma, it’s snowing!” he shouted.

But what hit the ground wasn’t snow. It was red, bloody, raw meat, slapping against the earth with what Rebecca later described as “a snapping-like noise when it struck.” The chunks fell across an area roughly 100 yards long and 50 yards wide, covering fences, the ground, and the outbuildings of the farm near Olympia Springs.

Rebecca later told a New York Herald reporter, “The skies were clear and the Sun was shining brightly. There was a light wind coming from a westerly direction. Without any prelude or warning and exactly under these circumstances the shower commenced.”

Most of the pieces were roughly two inches square, about the size of large snowflakes. But some were significantly bigger, with at least one chunk measuring four inches across. By the time the bizarre downpour stopped, the Crouches had gathered enough to fill a horse wagon.

Rebecca and her husband Allen believed the event was a sign from God.

The Locals Reacted Exactly How You’d Expect

Word spread fast. Neighbors came to gawk at the meat-draped landscape. Local grocer Joe Jordan visited the scene and reported that “the smell was offensive to the extreme, like that of a dead body.”

And then, because this was 1876 rural Kentucky, people started tasting it.

Two men who sampled the meat told reporters they believed it was either mutton or venison. A 27-year-old butcher named L.C. “Friz” Frisbe chewed a piece and said it resembled mutton in appearance and had a texture like veal or lamb, though he couldn’t place the flavor. He admitted to spitting it out after “a kind of milky, watery fluid oozed out of it.”

A trapper named Benjamin Franklin Ellington swore it was bear meat. Reverend J.R. Nichols compared it to mutton. A man named C.J. Craig said it looked like pounded beefsteak.

One Herald reporter even tried to bribe an Irish railroad worker named Jimmy Welsh to take a bite. Welsh agreed to do it for a dollar but kept stalling. He asked for side dishes, then demanded whiskey, then said he wasn’t hungry. When the reporter raised the offer to three dollars, Welsh suddenly remembered he couldn’t eat meat because it was Lent.

Even the family cat got in on the action, eating some of the fallen flesh without any apparent ill effects.

Scientists Step In

The story made national headlines. The New York Times, the New York Herald, and Scientific American all covered the event. Samples preserved in alcohol and glycerine were shipped to chemists and microscopists in Kentucky, Ohio, and New York.

The first official analysis came from Leopold Brandeis, a water analyst, who declared the substance was not meat at all. He identified it as nostoc, a type of gelatinous cyanobacteria known to swell up during rain and sometimes nicknamed “witch’s butter” or “star jelly.”

Scientific American ran with it. “At last we have a proper explanation of this much talked of phenomenon,” the magazine reported. “The Kentucky ‘wonder’ is no more or less than nostoc.”

There was just one problem: the sky had been completely clear. There was no rain to trigger nostoc swelling. And the samples didn’t look, smell, or behave like bacteria.

More rigorous analysis followed. Dr. A. Mead Edwards, a microscopist with the Newark Scientific Association, examined specimens and identified the material as animal lung tissue, specifically resembling that of a horse or a human infant. Dr. J.W.S. Arnold agreed, identifying nervous, muscular, and connective tissues consistent with the chest and abdominal walls of a large mammal.

Eventually, seven samples were examined by multiple scientists. The results: two were lung tissue, three were muscular tissue, and two were cartilage. Edwards stated firmly that “every specimen I have examined has proved to be of animal origin, showing that the Kentucky shower was a veritable ‘meat’ shower.”

The meat was real. But where had it come from?

The Vulture Vomit Theory

The most enduring explanation came from Dr. L.D. Kastenbine, who wrote in an 1876 edition of the Louisville Medical News that the whole event was, essentially, a coordinated bout of projectile vulture vomit.

“The only plausible theory explanatory of this anomalous shower appears to me to be the disgorgement of some vultures that were sailing over the spot,” Kastenbine wrote. “From their immense height the particles were scattered by the then prevailing wind over the ground.”

Both black vultures and turkey vultures are common in Kentucky. Vultures are known to vomit when threatened or startled, and the behavior can be contagious. When one vulture in a flock begins to regurgitate, others often follow suit. If a large flock had recently gorged on various animal carcasses and then taken flight, a sudden mass regurgitation at altitude could theoretically scatter partially digested flesh over a wide area.

Kastenbine argued that this also explained the variety of tissues found in the samples. “The variety of tissue discovered, muscular, connective, fatty, structureless, etc., can be explained only by this theory,” he wrote. Vultures feeding on different carcasses would produce exactly the kind of mixed organ meat that landed on the Crouch farm.

A 2014 Scientific American article described the vulture theory as the most plausible explanation, noting that the size and distribution of the meat pieces were consistent with carrion ejected from vultures in flight. Transylvania University professor Kurt Gohde, the world’s foremost authority on the Kentucky Meat Shower, has echoed that assessment. “For me, the vulture vomit theory is the only one that feels possible,” he told a Louisville television station.

The Theories That Didn’t Hold Up

Not everyone was satisfied with the vulture explanation, and several alternative theories circulated in the press.

The nostoc theory was the first to fall apart. While Brandeis’s identification was briefly celebrated, the clear weather conditions and the clearly animal nature of the tissue made it untenable.

A New York Times humorist proposed that the meat was “cosmic meat”, fragments of animals from an exploding planet that rained down as planetary debris. It was a colorful idea, but not one anyone took seriously even in 1876.

Some locals speculated it was a weather phenomenon similar to animal rain, where strong updrafts lift small creatures into the atmosphere and deposit them miles away. This phenomenon is real and documented, most notably in Honduras in 1998 when fish and frogs fell on the city of Yoro after a major storm. But the Kentucky event occurred on a calm, clear day with no storms in the area.

There was even a rumor that the whole thing was a hoax staged by Mrs. Crouch to frighten her husband into selling the farm. No evidence was ever found to support this, and the number of independent witnesses and scientific analyses makes it extremely unlikely.

One person suggested it might have been the dropped lunch of a passing balloonist. Creative, but difficult to square with the volume of meat that fell.

The Last Piece of Meat

For more than a century, the Kentucky Meat Shower existed mainly as a strange footnote in American history, kept alive by local folklore and the occasional magazine article.

Then, in 2004, Transylvania University art professor Kurt Gohde stumbled across a surviving sample while conducting a collections cleanout. Tucked away in storage was a small glass vial containing a piece of flesh submerged in alcohol, with a faded label reading “Olympia Springs” on the front.

“I didn’t set out to become the expert,” Gohde has said, “but it turned out it wasn’t hard because there just wasn’t another person.”

The specimen is widely believed to be the last known surviving sample from the 1876 event. It now resides in the Monroe Moosnick Medical and Science Museum at Transylvania University.

Gohde had the sample genetically tested, but the results were inconclusive. The meat was too old and too contaminated by its preservation fluid to yield a definitive species identification. Modern DNA testing, for all its power, couldn’t crack a mystery that had stumped 19th-century scientists.

In a particularly creative twist, Gohde enlisted a Cincinnati taste lab to create jelly beans based on the sample’s flavor compounds. Because if you can’t identify it, you might as well try to recreate it.

150 Years Later, the Mystery Lives On

Bath County has leaned into its strangest claim to fame. The Kentucky Meat Shower Festival just marked the 150th anniversary on February 28, 2026, drawing visitors from across the country to Owingsville, the county seat.

The festival featured a mystery-meat chili cook-off, a hot dog eating contest, a bologna rolling contest, and the chance to view the preserved meat sample in person. Dave Barry, the Pulitzer Prize-winning humorist, even promoted the event and arranged for a “meat shower re-enactment” involving 1,876 numbered pieces of beef jerky dropped from above, each with a chance to win a prize.

Relatives of Rebecca Crouch were in attendance. Maci Craig, identified as Crouch’s seventh great-granddaughter, told reporters, “It’s very cool because my Mamaw Helen that recently passed away this year, she was a descendant from the Crouch family that actually tried the meat.”

Festival organizer Ian Corbin, a Bath County native, said the event was about more than just the weirdness. “Eastern Kentucky towns, you hear the bad, you don’t get to hear the good because not a whole lot goes on, so it’s amazing to be able to see the streets full.”

1973 Mystery Substance Falls From The Sky in Louisiana

What Really Happened?

The vulture theory remains the most widely accepted explanation among scientists. It accounts for the variety of tissue types, the distribution pattern, the clear weather, and the behavior patterns of birds common to the region. If a large flock of vultures, recently fed on multiple carcasses, was startled into mass regurgitation at altitude, the wind could have scattered the partially digested flesh across the Crouch farm in exactly the way witnesses described.

But “most likely” is not the same as “proven.” The DNA tests were inconclusive. No one actually saw vultures overhead that morning. And the sheer volume of meat, enough to fill a horse wagon, would have required an extraordinarily large flock disgorging an extraordinary amount of food.

The Kentucky Meat Shower remains, 150 years later, one of those rare historical events that sits right on the line between the explained and the unexplained. The science points in one direction, but the mystery refuses to fully close.

Whatever fell from the sky that March morning in 1876, it was real. It was meat. And nobody has been able to say, with absolute certainty, where it came from.

Some mysteries, it seems, are best served rare.

Seen something unexplained? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com

[Pin This Story