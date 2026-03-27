The Scissors That Came Back: A Leavenworth Birthday Glitch

Most glitches in the matrix are fleeting, which is what makes this one so strange. The experience happened to a woman celebrating her birthday with a three-night stay in Leavenworth, Washington, that charming Bavarian-themed tourist town nestled in the Cascade Mountains. It was supposed to be a relaxing getaway. Instead, it became the setting for an impossible return.

The Breaking Point

On the second night of her stay, the woman needed to cut some medical tape. Rather than rip it, she grabbed a tiny pair of cuticle scissors from a nail kit she’d brought along. These weren’t expensive scissors. She’d owned them for a long time, used them frequently, and they’d seen better days. But they worked fine for the task.

After using them, she set them down without thinking much about it. The next morning, on her final day at the hotel, she picked them up and put her fingers in the holes to grip them. The scissors fell apart completely. The bracket that held the screw joining the two halves had cracked straight down the middle. There was no way to repair them.

As the woman described in her Reddit post to r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix: “I was so annoyed at the thought of having to buy a new pair, that I sat them down and walked away.”

A Careful Disposal

But before she left that morning, responsibility kicked in. She didn’t want to damage the hotel’s trash system or risk cutting housekeeping staff. So she carefully wrapped both pieces of the broken scissors in several bags, making sure they were completely enclosed. Only then did she throw them away.

She examined her nail kit one last time, decided there wasn’t much point keeping it since other items had broken too, and tossed the kit back into her makeup bag. The scissors were gone. She drove home that day.

Five days passed. The woman unpacked her suitcase slowly, not touching her makeup bag or the nail kit. She was going through her normal routine when she noticed a string hanging off one of her scarves. Annoyed, she thought, “I better cut this off,” and started heading to her bathroom where she kept her scissors.

Then she stopped.

The Impossible Return

“Right as I’m about to walk inside, I think, oh wait, I threw those out,” the woman recalled. She decided to just rip the string off instead and walked into her bathroom with this in mind. But something made her pause. Some instinct told her to look in her makeup bag first.

She opened it up, pulled out the nail kit, and the scissors were sitting inside. They were completely intact. The cracked bracket was gone. The break was healed.

Her heart started racing. She’d only purchased that one nail kit for the scissors. She didn’t have a backup pair sitting around somewhere. She knew this because once she’d gotten those scissors, she’d never needed to buy another pair. The idea of owning two identical sets made no sense.

She pulled them out and examined them closely. And as she studied them, the memories came back. She remembered the exact details of the broken pair. She knew what the cracked bracket looked like. She knew where little hairs from eyebrow trimming had gotten stuck to them years ago, how grimy they’d become from not cleaning them properly. She knew every tiny characteristic of those scissors.

“It was easy for me to look for little signs that these were the exact same pair,” she wrote. “The point is, it was easy for me to look for little signs that these were the exact same pair.”

These were those scissors. Not a replacement. Not a similar pair. The same ones. Unbroken. Restored.

The Travel Glitch Connection

Interestingly, a pattern emerged in the comments on her post. Another user mentioned experiencing a glitch with food, while others pointed out something intriguing: many of the most dramatic glitch events happen during travel or shortly after returning from travel. One commenter proposed the many-worlds theory, suggesting that a version of her from another dimension had interacted with the one she was in, and that traveling created the conditions for these timelines to cross.

Of course, there are conventional explanations. Maybe she misremembered where she disposed of the scissors. Maybe she’d had them replaced and forgotten. Maybe the trauma of the broken pair created false memories of how broken they were. Memory is unreliable, especially when we’re stressed or surprised.

But the woman was careful. She’d examined that broken bracket closely. She’d studied those scissors before throwing them away. She remembered their specific condition in detail. The probability that all these memories were wrong, while the scissors reappearing is correct, feels thin.

The scissors remain in her makeup bag. She’s checked several times since then to make sure they’re still there, and they are. She hasn’t used them since they came back. Part of her, she admits, finds it unsettling to think about what could bring something back from disposal, restored and intact, five days after it should have been incinerated in a hotel trash bag in Leavenworth, Washington.

Have you experienced a time slip or glitch in reality? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com