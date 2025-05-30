In Georgia’s woods, a hunter named Don faced the unknown. In a 2025 YouTube video by Project Darkwood, he claims a massive creature charged him. “It was huge, like seven feet tall,” Don says, voice shaking. The blurry footage, lit by a headlamp, shows a shadowy figure moving fast. He ran to his car, heart pounding, leaving his camp behind.

Don was invited by a landowner who reported “semi-aggressive Bigfoot” activity. Hiking miles across the property, Don set up camp to investigate. Around 11 p.m., in the southwestern corner, he heard movement. “Something was walking,” he recalls. Then, a muscular figure with glowing eyes rushed toward him. “It didn’t move like a suit,” he told viewers. No tracks or other evidence were found when he retrieved his gear.

Why I’m Calling BS On This Video

Like most believers in Bigfoot, I want someone to get good, clear footage of a Bigfoot that doesn’t smack of fakery. This video isn’t it.

Lets start with the eyeshine. I’ve watched this video, analysis of it and the slow motion of it. The eyeshine from this Bigfoot is steady, like they are emitting light. I’ve been in the woods enough to know that animal eyes reflecting light don’t work like that, and no, I do not believe Bigfoot has two lightbulbs in it’s head.

The next issue is how it patiently waits until he passes a side-trail and then takes several very human like steps towards him. Very convenient, and very human-like. Typically if Bigfoot want someone to leave, they throw things, make noise and the like. They don’t patiently wait until you have a camera on them to ‘charge’.

Am I saying he hoaxed this? No. I can’t prove that. It is 100% possible that the property owner, or someone who knew where he would be, decided to have some fun with him and set him up. What I can say is that I have absolutely no confidence that this is a genuine Bigfoot caught on video.



Does Bigfoot Roam Georgia?

Georgia’s dense forests and water sources fit cryptid tales, but science demands more than shaky clips.

Was it a real creature or a forest trick? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

Have you seen or had a run-in with Bigfoot? Email your experience to Reports@ParaRational.com.