Dark Figure Filmed Running Across Cliff Face Leaves Viewers Stunned

A blacktail deer hunter got more than he bargained for when a contributor to his channel sent in footage of something large, dark, and upright tearing across a steep cliff face in broad daylight.

The video, shared on YouTube, shows the hunter on a late-season blacktail deer hunt in the mountains. He had climbed to a high vantage point when the footage arrived from a channel follower who had captured something startling.

“One of our followers of the channel is now a contributor and sent some amazing video of a black upright being in broad daylight ripping down a cliff along some cliff faces through gullies and did not stop and kept ripping,” the hunter explained. “Pretty tough to duplicate, I’d imagine, if you’re a human being.”

What the Footage Shows

The contributed footage captures a dark, upright figure moving across rocky, uneven terrain at a pace that has left viewers divided. The figure appears to traverse cliff faces, gullies, and steep slopes without slowing down or deviating from its path.

The hunter narrating the footage noted the figure’s unusual route. “Instead of taking trails, you just sidehill all through this,” he observed, clearly struck by the fact that the figure ignored established paths. “Was on top of this cliff. Came down that straight down and then walked over.”

The figure eventually disappeared over the far side of the ridge.

The Speed Has People Talking

What stands out most to viewers is the sheer speed and smoothness of the figure’s movement across terrain that would challenge even the most experienced mountaineer.

“No human could navigate that terrain without stopping for a rest. And the speed was phenomenal,” commented one viewer. Others described the movement as almost otherworldly. “It’s almost like it’s gliding across all of those rocks,” wrote another.

One commenter compared the footage to a well-known earlier sighting: “This reminds me of old footage of the two ice climbers that filmed a Bigfoot hauling impossible ass across a glacier a couple miles away. They were just watching it in awe.”

Several viewers pointed out that the figure’s line of travel seemed unnaturally straight, with no apparent adjustments for the elevation changes of rocks and gullies beneath it. “The figure moving across the terrain doesn’t appear to be moving with the terrain. His line of travel seems fairly straight,” one commenter noted. “It doesn’t seem to be any deviation for the elevation changes.”

A Personal Encounter Adds Weight

One of the most compelling responses came from a viewer who shared his own experience. “My son and I had a similar encounter while hiking in the mountains,” he wrote. “My son spotted what he thought was a bear, but then the ‘bear’ stood up, and we could see that it was not a bear at all.”

He described standing face to face with the creature for several seconds before it turned and bolted through the woods. “That creature bolted across the steep hill, pulling from tree to tree, at such an incredible speed we could not believe our eyes,” he recalled. “Once a skeptic, I am now a believer. It’s a magnificent creature and should be protected.”

Not Everyone Is Convinced

Of course, not all viewers bought what they were seeing. “That movement across that kind of terrain looks so fake, I’m having a hard time believing this video has not been manipulated in some way,” one skeptic wrote.

Another viewer pointed out something curious about the footage itself, noting that the figure appeared to move in front of the narrator’s pointing finger at one moment, suggesting possible digital manipulation. “For a split second, the creature is clearly seen to run over his finger,” they observed.

And then there were the jokes. “His wife called and told him supper is ready,” quipped one commenter. Another suggested, “His Yeti girlfriend just texted him that her parents were gone and she had the cave to herself.”

Perhaps the best comment came from a viewer who admitted to obsessing over the footage: “I watched this many times, in slo mo and enhanced larger format. I compared it to the Patterson film. Studied the movements and posture. Now I can say with absolute certainty that I don’t have much of a life.”

What Are We Looking At?

The footage raises the same questions that have surrounded Sasquatch videos for decades. The figure’s upright posture, dark coloring, apparent size, and remarkable speed across punishing terrain all align with classic Bigfoot descriptions. The fact that it was filmed in broad daylight during a deer hunt, rather than in the usual nighttime or heavily wooded setting, makes it stand out.

While skeptics might point to the possibility of video manipulation or even a well-conditioned trail runner in dark clothing, the terrain itself poses a significant challenge to those explanations. The cliff faces, gullies, and loose rock visible in the footage would make that kind of sustained speed nearly impossible for a human.

Whether this is a genuine encounter with something unknown or a cleverly crafted digital trick, the footage has sparked exactly the kind of debate that keeps the Bigfoot question alive. One thing is certain: whatever that dark figure is, it was in a serious hurry to get somewhere.

Have you seen something unexplained in the mountains? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com