Invisible Entity Approaches Campers at Allegheny National Forest

You can’t always see what’s walking toward you in the woods. A witness who shared their account online describes an unnerving 2009 encounter in Pennsylvania’s Allegheny National Forest, where they and a companion watched invisible footsteps approach their campfire before the unseen entity fled at impossible speed.

The incident occurred during a rainbow gathering, before the main crowds arrived. The witness and their friend Anna had camped away from others, alongside the main trail leading from the parking area down into the central clearing.

Footsteps From Nowhere

As dusk settled and the pair prepared to head down the trail for food, Anna noticed something odd.

“Hey, do you hear that?” she asked.

The witness heard it clearly: someone walking through the woods to their left. The problem was there was nothing out that direction. No camps, no trails, no reason for anyone to be there.

“I looked and saw nothing where my eyes said I should be seeing what was making those steps,” the witness recalled. “There was nothing to be seen and I could actually see where the steps were landing, leaves being kicked up.”

A Curious Approach

The invisible walker headed straight toward a group of people resting on the trail about 30 yards below. None of them noticed anything unusual, but the witness observed the footsteps slow down as the entity passed them.

“Like it was checking them out,” they explained.

Then it turned and came directly toward the witness and Anna.

Anna fumbled with her keychain, searching for a small flashlight. The footsteps approached the opposite side of their fire pit without stopping. When Anna finally pointed her light at the source and shouted “Hey!” the entity’s response was immediate.

“It took off up the hill right past me incredibly fast, kicking up leaves and dirt,” the witness said. “It gives me goosebumps thinking about it.”

Woman Has Multiple Encounters With A Translucent Humanoid

Machine Gun Footsteps

The witness described the sound as resembling “an invisible child power-walking, taking short quick steps.” When the entity fled, those steps became rapid-fire.

“When it took off passed me it was still ‘powerwalking’ with small machine gun-like steps, if that makes any sense. There would have been no way for me to chase it.”

Both witnesses ran in the opposite direction, down the hill toward the gathering.

Not a Ghost

The witness has their own theory about what they encountered, and it doesn’t involve the deceased.

“I don’t think it was a ghost, because it didn’t seem human,” they wrote. “I always leaned toward fairies or leprechauns for some reason. I had the distinct impression that the little invisible dude didn’t realize it was being noticed.”

The account raises questions that skeptics and believers alike might ponder. Could two people simultaneously hallucinate the same invisible footsteps? Was it an animal moving in an unusual pattern? Or was there genuinely something in those Pennsylvania woods that defied explanation?

Whatever walked up to that campfire in 2009, it apparently didn’t expect to be called out. And when it was, it moved faster than any human could follow.

This account joins a growing collection of translucent and invisible humanoid encounters reported across North America, where witnesses describe beings that seem to exist just outside the visible spectrum.

Source: Original account shared on Phantoms and Monsters