Highway Shimmer: A Construction Worker’s Predator Encounter Off I-5

Picture this: you’re riding passenger in a work truck, contemplating another long work day ahead, when suddenly your peripheral vision catches something that shouldn’t exist. A ripple in reality itself, moving with purpose just yards away from unsuspecting people. This is exactly what happened to Daniel Velazquez, a 40-year-old construction worker, during what should have been a routine commute to a job site in Seattle.

The Encounter

It was late August 2018, and Daniel was riding in the passenger seat of their work truck as his boss navigated the familiar exit off I-5 – the major interstate artery connecting Canada to Mexico. Seattle’s urban sprawl stretched around them, a typical workday beginning like countless others. But as Daniel relaxed back in his seat, something extraordinary shattered the mundane.

“I looked to the right and I seen this ‘Predator’ figure moving to its right,” Daniel recalls. “I jumped up in my seat and said to my boss, ‘Oh my God do you see that? Look!'”

The figure was unmistakable – exactly like the cloaked version of the creature from the Predator movies, not the alien form, but that telltale shimmer of advanced camouflage technology. Except this wasn’t Hollywood special effects. This was broad daylight on a busy Seattle freeway exit.

“There was a little outcropping of trees and beyond that there were three to four homeless people just going about their business,” Daniel continues. “They seemed to be clueless about the ‘figure’ that was walking about twenty yards in front of them.”

The implications sent a chill through him. Here was this inexplicable entity, moving freely among people who remained completely unaware of its presence. The translucent humanoid appeared to be observing, perhaps studying, the group of unsuspecting individuals.