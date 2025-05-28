Tracks and Tourism

Cryptozoologist Steven, who studies unproven creatures, links the sightings to recent logging near Littleton. He told CBS, “There’s a lot of people in the town who have sightings who still won’t come talk to us out of fear.” Logging may have disturbed the creature’s habitat, pushing it closer to town.

At Medoc Mountain State Park, a strange footprint baffled rangers, who called in their superintendent. Steven cast the print, now a centerpiece in his new Bigfoot museum in Littleton. The museum, housed in his home, draws curious visitors, boosting local tourism. Littleton’s economy, often quiet, is seeing a spark, much like Bigfoot hotspots of the 1970s Northwest. Yet, Steven admits Bigfoot’s existence remains unproven, and no clear photos have surfaced.

Skeptical Eyes

Experts suggest misidentification. Bears, common in North Carolina, can appear massive and move swiftly, especially in low light. The footprint’s origin is debated, with some rangers leaning toward natural explanations. Without video or DNA, skepticism holds strong.

Mystery Lingers

Littleton’s Bigfoot tales, like a Coast to Coast AM segment, blend wonder and doubt. Is a cryptid roaming the woods, or is it just shadows? The museum invites all to ponder. Seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.