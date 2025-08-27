Massachusetts Cryptid – Giant Red Shark In Horn Pond

Woburn, MA – Horn Pond is not a place anyone would expect to see a shark. That, though, is exactly what a father and son claim to have seen.

A X/Twitter post by Legendary Cryptids, recounts their experience. The pair had been fishing when they spotted an enormous fin in the water. Curious, they started throwing dead fish at it and were shocked to see a 7′ red shark with two dorsal fins, rise up out of the water to eat it.

An Unlikely Home For A Shark

At only about 105 acres, 40′ deep and filled with freshwater, Horn Pond is not a likely place to find a shark. Especially one that is red and has a double dorsal fin.

While it is theoretically possible for a bull shark to have navigated its way up to the pond from the Atlantic, it would be highly unlikely. It also wouldn’t account for the shark’s strange appearance.

Illustration of the Horn Pond Shark

Possible Explanations For The Horn Pond Shark

The first obvious explanation for the Horn Pond Shark is that the pair made it as they were fishing, and the tale took on a life of its own.

If we assume that the pair did actually see something, then the possibility of a misidentification seems plausible. The only problem is that there are no red freshwater fish of that size, and even if we assume that the size was exaggerated, there are no good contenders. There are also not that many fish that swim with their fin out of the water.

My bet, assuming that this is a real encounter, is that the fishermen came face to fin with a creature not of our reality. It is my theory that some of the one-off creatures that people encounter have slipped from one dimension to the other.

This would explain creatures like the Dover Demon, who are seen once or twice then never again, or even the Loveland Frogmen, who have been seen multiple times, but are clearly not of this planet.

What Do You Think They Saw?

Did these guys just make up a good story or did they actually see a 7′ long red shark in a pond in Massachusetts?

Leave a comment with your thoughts on this aquatic cryptid and what you think it might have been.