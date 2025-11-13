Pennsylvania Bigfoot Crosses I-80 in Broad Daylight Highway Encounter

A retired civil engineer was driving westbound on Interstate 80 in Pennsylvania when he saw something that would change his mind about Bigfoot forever. The 77-year-old Air Force veteran, identified only as “B.G.” in the October 2025 BFRO report, was traveling at highway speed when a tall, dark figure crossed four lanes of traffic in broad daylight.

“I immediately thought ‘What the hell is he doing?! He’s going to get hit!'” B.G. reported. What happened next defied everything he understood about human movement and physics.

The Highway Encounter

The incident occurred on October 4, 2025, around 5:30 PM near mile marker 169, approximately 20 miles northeast of Penn State. B.G. was following a Subaru at about 165 yards distance, both vehicles traveling at 77 mph in clear, sunny conditions.

The figure emerged from the right shoulder and crossed in front of the Subaru without being struck. B.G. could see what appeared to be a head and shoulders extending above the roof of the car ahead. The creature was completely dark in color, moving with an unusual “glide or sliding motion” that was fast but not jerky like a sprinter.

“The whole incident might have lasted 2-3 seconds,” B.G. explained. “It disappeared over the rail completely effortlessly. It never stopped to climb over.”

Veteran Hunter’s Assessment

With over 50 years of hunting experience, B.G. knows Pennsylvania wildlife intimately. He’s adamant that what he saw was not a bear. The figure maintained an upright posture throughout the crossing, with long arms hanging downward rather than pumping like a runner.

“I know what I saw, but don’t know WHAT I saw,” he stated. “This was not a bear.”

The creature’s proportions struck him as unusual. He described it as “long, tall, and slim” with limbs that were disproportionally long compared to a normal human frame. The witness noted there appeared to be no visible neck, with the head seeming to sit directly on the shoulders.

Strategic Crossing Location

BFRO investigator Benjamin C. found B.G.’s account compelling enough to conduct extensive follow-up research. The witness even returned to the site with a range finder to verify distances and GPS coordinates.

The crossing location appears strategically chosen. The terrain to the west becomes much steeper, while areas to the east are extremely dense with limited visibility. This particular spot offered the most concealed approach and minimal exposure time across open roadway.

“This location, while not optimal as far as all crossing sites go, does allow for the most covered and concealed route,” investigator Benjamin C. noted.

The Mathematics of the Sighting

Using the known heights of B.G.’s Dodge Ram and the Subaru, plus the verified 165-yard distance between vehicles, investigators calculated the creature’s probable height. Based on the visible head and shoulders above the Subaru’s roof, the figure would have measured between 6’2″ and 7’3″ tall, depending on its exact distance from the car.

The witness emphasized how the creature cleared the left-side guardrail “as if it offered no obstacle,” never breaking stride as it vanished into the forested median.

Changing a Skeptic’s Mind

Perhaps most significantly, this encounter transformed a lifelong skeptic. Before October 4th, B.G. considered Bigfoot reports to be hoaxes. Fifty years of hunting experience had never prepared him for what he witnessed on I-80.

“He was not a believer and thought that it was a hoax,” investigator Benjamin C. reported. “But now his mind has changed.”

Perfect Bigfoot Country

The sighting location sits within ideal Bigfoot habitat. The area features oak-hickory forests, multiple state parks, and vast wilderness areas including Sproul State Forest. Two fish hatcheries provide abundant food sources, while the Ridge and Valley topography offers countless hidden corridors for large creatures.

This report joins two other recent Centre County sightings, suggesting possible population activity in the region surrounding Penn State’s sprawling campus.

The Unanswered Questions

B.G. attempted to follow the Subaru to the next exit, hoping to speak with its driver about what they might have witnessed. Unfortunately, the other vehicle departed before he could make contact, leaving crucial corroborating testimony uncollected.

The witness remains “rattled” by his experience, still processing what he observed that October afternoon. His wife, who was admiring the Pennsylvania countryside, missed the entire encounter despite hearing her husband’s shocked exclamation.

For a man who spent five decades in Pennsylvania’s woods without a single unusual encounter, three seconds on I-80 changed everything. Whether skeptic or believer, B.G.’s detailed, consistent account raises intriguing questions about what might be moving through Pennsylvania’s forests.

