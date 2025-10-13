Where Is the Woman Engaged to a Ghost Now?

The Romance That Shocked the World

Amethyst Realm first appeared on ITV’s This Morning in December 2017 with a startling claim.

She had sexual relationships with at least 20 ghosts over 12 years.

The Bristol-based spiritual guidance counselor told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that her ghostly encounters began after moving into a new home with her human fiancé. “It started as an energy, then became physical,” Realm explained. “There was pressure on my thighs and breath on my neck. I just always felt safe.”

Her human relationship ended when her fiancé allegedly caught her mid-encounter with the spirit.

Ray: The Ghost Who Got Away

In early 2018, everything changed during a business trip to Australia.

Realm met a ghost she named Ray. He followed her back to England on the plane. By October 2018, they were engaged.

The proposal happened at Wookey Hole caves in Somerset. “It’s the first time I ever properly heard his voice, it sounded like it was echoing throughout the whole cave,” Realm told This Morning. “He asked, ‘Will you marry me?’.”

The cave system even offered to host their wedding.

The Breakup That Wasn’t Supposed to Happen

But supernatural love proved as complicated as the mortal kind.

In October 2020, Realm returned to This Morning with devastating news. The wedding was off.

“We’ve called the wedding off,” she revealed. “It was going really well until we went on holiday. He completely changed.”

What happened? According to Realm, Ray fell in with a bad crowd during a trip to Thailand in May 2020.

“He’d disappear for long periods of time,” she explained. “When he did come back, he’d bring other spirits to the house and they’d just stay around for days. I think he started doing drugs and partying a bit much.” Who knew that spirits could do drugs?

The situation escalated. Unknown spirits followed her around the house. Strange noises filled her home at night.

Realm took drastic action. She performed sage cleansings, used incantations, and placed black tourmaline crystals throughout her home to ban Ray permanently.

Can You Have Sex With A Ghost?

Experts remain unconvinced by Realm’s claims.

Ghost researcher Alexandra Holzer told HuffPost that while people report feeling pressure and penetration during alleged supernatural encounters, “ghosts don’t have warmth.”

Most scientists suggest alternative explanations. Sleep paralysis, stress-induced hallucinations, and psychological conditions like pseudocyesis could account for her experiences.

Where Is She Now?

That’s the mystery.

After her October 2020 appearance declaring herself “happily single,” Amethyst Realm disappeared from public view completely. No interviews. No social media updates. No book deal that was reportedly in the works.

Her last verified statement? She told This Morning she was “happily single” and that “there’s no one for her, dead or alive.”

Perhaps she found peace away from the spotlight. Perhaps she’s moved on to quieter spiritual pursuits. Or perhaps Ray’s ghost friends still linger, making privacy impossible.

One thing remains certain: the woman who claimed to love ghosts has herself become a ghost, vanishing into the ether just as mysteriously as her former lovers.