Video posted to YouTube on May 24, 2020, purports to show a cloaked entity walking through the woods.

As is always the case, the video was shot in full potato quality which makes any clear determination nearly impossible. Can someone please just have an iPhone made in the last decade out when they see one of these things for a change?

In the video, we can see the shimmer of something moving through the forest near the Colorado/New Mexico border, but what?

There are a handful of reports from all across the world of people that have seen things that resemble the Predator from the movie series of the same title. Humanoid figures that are obviously there, but look like you they are made of plastic wrap, or are just a distortion in their surroundings like you see when heat is rising off a surface.

They generally seem like they are intelligent, but the question is what are these things and what do they want. It is hard to see anything that is cloaked and stalking us as anything but malevolent in nature.

This is not an isolated case either. Many people have seen these Predator type entities. One Reddit use recalls seeing one of these things when he was 5 years old and out playing in his yard.

I had been out there for quite awhile because I remember I had a pretty decent size hole going, when something caught my eye up in the tree that I was next to. I almost don’t know how to explain it, but it looked like almost a heatwave coming off the branch of the tree. It was fall, I remember this because I had my pink jacket on and remember thinking that my mom was going to be pissed because I had dirt around the bottom of the arms from digging. I also remember there being a lot of leaves on the ground. Anyway, I am staring at this “heatwave” and realize it has a human shape. So here I am, 5 years old, and wondering why there is a invisible man in the tree. I remember feeling scared but unsure what to do. Then it started moving and making a faint clicking sound. That is about the time that I decided that I was not supposed to be seeing this, and I high tailed it back to the house. Tens_sand_shoes

To make this even more creepy, he saw it again many years later as an adult. It was again, up in a tree making clicking noises. It would be easy to pass a single story or two off as creepy pasta or urban legend, but there are account after account of these things in the forest.

Jan Maccabee’s encounter in the forest

One case that is fairly famous now thanks to being featured in books by both David Paulides and Steph Young, is the account of a Predator moving through the forest, virtually unseen.

A lady called Jan had set up a hunting stand in her native Ohio at the start of the hunting season. Sitting in the stand about fifteen feet up between the trees in a forested area, she patiently waited. As she sat there, she passed the time texting friends and taking photos with her phone. Suddenly the woods went silent. She noticed that there was no noise at all around her; the birds had stopped, there was no rustling in the foliage. Just dead silence. It made her feel suddenly anxious and she was so unnerved by it that she sent a text saying “Something is wrong here. The woods just went dead silent…It’s odd.” She thought it was possible a panther or coyote was approaching. As her eyes roamed the area, she suddenly noticed a strange visual effect that seemed to be moving across her field of vision, about twenty feet away. It looked like a mirage in a desert; but it was not hot there She removed her glasses and rubbed her eyes, wondering if something in her eyes was causing it. But when she put her glasses back on it was still there. It traveled from left to right in front of her, above the ground, and then eventually disappeared from sight. When it did, gradually the animal sounds of the forest returned. She later described it as ‘like the invisible creature in Predator.’ Predators in the Woods – Steph Young

These creatures obviously have the ability to grab someone and take them away and we never see them, especially if they are capable of moving quietly through the trees as well. This has led many people to speculate if these are the reason some people vanish Missing 411 style.

A figure that looked like ‘upright water’

One encounter posted by Kristina Wheeler as a comment on a video could easily have turned into a Missing 411 case. She was hiking with her husband, but was alone when she saw a humanoid that looked like ‘upright water’ a short distance away.

Last night, myself and my spouse were surprised by an entity that I could see moving but I could also see thru it, I could hear its steps I could make out the outline sort of …like water moving in an upright position. It was walking and about 20 yard away from me. I was alone at that point. When my spouse joined me I told him I thought of seen someone up at the top of the road. he said we’ll back up the car and I’ll investigate. I didn’t tell him at that point what I thought that this thing looked like. after id picked him i asked if he’d seen anything. He told me what he’d seen, describing it exactly like I had seen. I was in shock for the fact that he saw it too just as I did, except he’d seen it ten minutes prior to my experience up where we were hiking, but I was a ways in front of him. I didn’t even hear him call my name. But anyway the important thing was that I wasn’t seeing things. I really did see this predator like thing. seemed to be cloaked in the surrounding elements. so strange I have a million questions!! He won’t talk about it, but I can’t stop thinking about it. I must have answers. I love the woods hiking and all that. I am afraid to go back out there. this is not okay with me…

Kristina Wheeler

Like so many stories of people going missing, she was at Paulides ‘point of separation’ where a group has split up for a few minutes. If this thing had grabbed her, likely no one would have ever known where she had gone.

I want to hear about your encounters with Predators

More and more people are coming out as having seen figures that are cloaked, either in a shimmery form, or sometimes at night in all black.

If you have seen one of these creatures, let us know about it send us an email at [email protected] or use our contact form to tell us all about what you have seen!