A Chilling Encounter with a Black Smokey Tentacle Entity

The incident occurred in the early hours of February 3rd, in a home already touched by unexplained activity. The witness, who sleeps in the same room as their young daughter on a lower trundle bed, was jolted awake by their child’s cry.

As their eyes adjusted to the dim light, they noticed something unsettling at the foot of their bed—a dark, amorphous mass, black as midnight and wreathed in a smokey haze.

Unlike the humanoid entities they’d encountered in the past, this was something new, something alien. It had tentacles, writhing and curling in the air, giving it an almost squid-like appearance.

For a moment, the entity simply hovered, its presence heavy but not overtly threatening. The witness, still groggy from sleep, took a closer look and felt a chill as the entity seemed to shift its attention toward their daughter.

“It looked towards my kid,” they recalled, the memory laced with a parent’s dread. The entity began to float closer to the child’s bed, its movements slow and deliberate.

Instinct kicked in. The witness leapt from their bed, placing themselves between the entity and their daughter, clutching the child tightly.

Too exhausted to speak, they issued a silent command: “ Back off. You’re too close to my child.” In their mind, they visualized a golden light enveloping their daughter, a protective barrier born of desperation and love. Whether this mental shield had any effect is unclear, but the standoff continued. The entity lingered, hovering in place, its form indistinct yet undeniably present.

For what felt like an eternity, the witness stared it down, heart pounding. Finally, the entity began to fade, its smoky form dissipating into the air. “I don’t know if it actually went away,” the witness admitted, “but I couldn’t see it anymore.” Exhausted but vigilant, they stayed awake, watching over their daughter until dawn.

Reflecting on the encounter, the witness described the entity as curious rather than malicious. Its behavior suggested an interest in the child, though its intentions remained unclear. In the days that followed, they turned to the internet for answers, stumbling across references to “squid entity parasites”—beings said to resemble what they saw.

These entities, according to some online sources, are thought to feed on negative emotions or energy, thriving in environments charged with fear or discord. The witness couldn’t confirm this theory, but the description matched their experience too closely to ignore.

This wasn’t the first paranormal encounter in the household. The witness noted prior activity, each incident distinct and unpredictable. Yet this entity stood out for its otherworldly appearance and the visceral fear it inspired. “I’ve seen mainly humanoid entities throughout my life,” they wrote, “but this one was new to me.”

At ParaRational.com , we’re no strangers to stories that push the boundaries of understanding. This account raises questions that linger long after the entity vanished.

Was it a manifestation of the witness’s exhaustion, a hypnagogic hallucination caught between sleep and waking? Or was it something more—a visitor from another realm, drawn to the energy of a sleeping child?

The protective visualization of golden light also sparks curiosity. Could this mental act have repelled the entity, or was its departure coincidental?

The description of the entity as “smokey” and tentacled echoes other reports of shadowy, amorphous beings. In paranormal lore, such entities are often linked to emotional or spiritual turmoil, feeding off negativity or simply observing the living with detached curiosity.

The witness’s research into “squid entity parasites” aligns with accounts of astral or interdimensional beings, though these remain speculative and unproven. Personally, I don’t see this as likely, considering how easily it was sent away.

While some, because of the blackness and appearing in their bedroom, might call this a Hat Man manifestation, that doesn’t seem likely as well. The shape and color would classify it as a shadow person, and it is likely some version of that.

What I suspect is that this was some sort of interdimensional entity that was curious about them.

What’s undeniable is the raw emotion of the encounter—a parent’s fierce determination to protect their child, even against the unknown.

Share your story in the comments below or Have you ever encountered a shadowy entity or felt an inexplicable presence in the night?in the comments below or submit it to ParaRational.com for a chance to be featured.