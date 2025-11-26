Woman’s Precognitive Experiences Include Warning That May Have Saved Her From Predator

A 27-year-old woman has documented a series of unexplained precognitive experiences, including what may have been a life-saving warning delivered through an “intruding thought” on the exact night a sexual predator was lurking in her neighborhood. The incidents, shared on Reddit’s r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix, raise compelling questions about ESP, intuition, and whether some people can sense danger or future events before they occur.

The witness, posting as emeloiiTuT, emphasizes she has no history of mental illness and is genuinely seeking rational explanations for experiences she can no longer dismiss as mere coincidence.

The Window Knock Premonition

One of her earliest documented experiences occurred while working at a pet supply store. After switching lunch breaks with a colleague, she found herself alone in the back break room, staring out a large window that faced the loading area behind the store.

“Out of nowhere a random thought entered my mind: ‘if someone were to knock on the window and wanted in (we have our safe in the break room as well, fully visible from the window area) what would I do?'” she wrote.

The thought struck her as strange. She’d never considered such a scenario before, and there was no reason to think about it at that moment.

“As I was thinking this I nearly shat myself when out of absolutely nowhere this scruffy looking man I had never seen before was now fully visible through the window in front of me, locking eyes with me and, you guessed it, KNOCKING ON THE WINDOW.”

The man turned out to be her colleague’s father, delivering some items. He’d parked his trailer in back and knocked on the window to find an entrance. The encounter was harmless—but the timing was impossible to explain.

“Why did that thought enter my mind? And why did I think about someone knocking on the window 20 something seconds before it actually happened, even though it never happened to me before and I had never thought about it before?”

Foreshadowing Tragedy

Two subsequent experiences occurred within weeks of each other, both following an unsettling pattern: the witness became fixated on a specific type of disaster, then that exact disaster made headlines the next day.

The first involved a YouTube compilation about fatal roller coaster accidents. “Despite being somewhat sensitized to similar video subjects like this, this one near traumatized me,” she explained. “I was creeped out and fixated on it and I didn’t really understand why at the time. I immediately vowed to myself that I would never get on a rollercoaster again in my life.”

Half a day later, while scrolling through national news: “YOUNG TRAGICALLY PASSED AWAY IN A ROLLERCOASTER ACCIDENT.”

In her small European country, such accidents are extraordinarily rare. The particular amusement park had never experienced a fatal accident in its modern history.

Just weeks later, she experienced a similar phenomenon with Fort Myers Beach, Florida. After becoming inexplicably fixated on travel photos of the area’s colorful houses and white sand beaches, she spent an hour researching the location.

The next day: Hurricane Ian devastated Fort Myers Beach, with images of those same colorful houses now shattered and unrecognizable filling her news feed.

The Life-Saving Warning

The most disturbing—and potentially life-saving—experience occurred three years ago while she lived alone in an apartment with an unlocked front door. Her partner was working overnight and wouldn’t return until morning.

Late that night, lying in bed with the living room light on and no curtains covering the windows, she experienced what she describes as a thought that wasn’t entirely her own.

“This ‘thought’ began to enter my mind, but it was as if someone was trying to draw a picture in my mind. It happened against my will, I could not NOT see or think it. It fully caught my attention as what I would describe as my OWN thoughts observed this thought, this ‘image’ or ‘drawing.'”

The image resembled someone drawing with a sparkler in darkness—and it depicted a light bulb.

Despite feeling “super superstitious or somewhat insane,” she responded to the intrusive thought by turning off the only light in the apartment—the bright closet light that made her visible from the street.

“Then I went to bed and pretended nothing ever happened.”

Months later, after moving to a new city, she stumbled across a news article about a court case. A young woman had been sexually assaulted in her own home—one street away, just 200 meters from where the witness had been living.

The assault occurred on the exact same night she received the warning and turned off her light.

“What if somebody saved me? What if somebody knew my door was unlocked, knew that I was home alone, knew that my light was on and that I was totally visible to the street and that THIS CREEP was right outside lurking around.”

The Pattern of “Thoughts That Aren’t Mine”

Throughout her experiences, the witness describes a consistent sensation: thoughts that feel externally imposed rather than internally generated.

“This feeling of ‘thoughts that maybe aren’t mine’ is a reoccurring theme here,” she wrote, acknowledging how it sounds. “I am aware this makes me sound insane lol.”

In parapsychology, this description aligns with classic reports of telepathic or precognitive information—knowledge that arrives fully formed rather than being consciously constructed. Recipients often describe the experience as receiving rather than thinking, observing rather than creating.

The Near-Death Experience

During her turbulent late teens, the witness experienced what she believes was a drug overdose that should have killed her. After consuming excessive amounts of stimulants and alcohol, her heart raced at an impossible speed.

“It was so loud that my friend even heard it from the bathroom. I am not joking. He came in freaked out to check on me and told me he heard my heartbeat from the bathroom.”

Unable to move, she experienced a red filter covering her vision as sounds distorted and faded. “And then I died. I can’t tell you why but I feel like that’s what should have happened. But then I woke up.”

Whether this near-death experience opened some channel of perception or whether her existing sensitivity helped her survive remains unknown.

Seeking Rational Explanations

The witness remains skeptical of her own experiences, repeatedly asking if she’s “too stoned, too paranoid and reading too much into things.”

Her substance use history complicates analysis, though she emphasizes that most incidents occurred during periods of sobriety or minimal use. The pattern suggests something beyond intoxication-induced hallucination—these weren’t visions or voices, but subtle intuitions that proved accurate.

The phenomenon she describes—receiving information about future events through intrusive thoughts—aligns with documented cases of spontaneous precognition studied by parapsychologists. Unlike laboratory ESP tests, spontaneous cases typically involve emotionally significant events, immediate timeframes, and information relevant to the percipient’s safety or wellbeing.

The witness’s question about the Fort Myers fixation applies to all her experiences: “Again, it could be random. But what if somebody saved me?”

Whether guardian angel, psychic ability, or statistically inevitable coincidence, something appears to be feeding this young woman information she has no conventional way of knowing—information that, in at least one case, may have saved her life.

You can read her complete account on the original Reddit post.

Have you experienced precognitive warnings or knowledge you couldn’t explain? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com