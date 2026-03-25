The Double Landing: A Loading Dock Glitch

The incident happened just as an ordinary workday was wrapping up. A warehouse worker was sitting on the steel edge of the loading dock, the part that lines up with trucks, when their phone slipped from their hand and fell to the ground below. The dock was about five to six feet high, and the worker was tall enough that this jump was routine. In fact, they’d made this exact jump more than 100 times before without giving it a second thought.

Muscle memory took over. The worker hopped down after the phone, just like always. But something went profoundly wrong, or profoundly right, depending on how you look at it.

The Double Impact

“I remember saying ‘ah shit’ and just hopping down after it like I always did,” as the worker described in a Reddit post to r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix. “But when I landed… I swear I landed twice.”

This wasn’t a clumsy fall followed by landing on their butt. This was something stranger. Both feet made contact with the ground, then made contact again a split second later. The second impact was hard enough to knock them completely off balance. The disorientation was so real that the worker actually fell to the ground, stunned.

“The weird part is I’ve made that exact jump so many times it’s basically muscle memory,” they explained. “But that time it genuinely felt like reality lagged or something, like the landing repeated itself.”

What Could Cause a Double Landing?

Of course, there are conventional explanations. A sudden neurological hiccup could explain a momentary lapse in proprioception, the body’s ability to sense where it is in space. A brief muscle spasm, an unexpected variance in landing position, or even a minor proprioceptive glitch could theoretically create a sensation of double impact. The body can sometimes feel things in strange ways, especially when adrenaline is involved.

But here’s where it gets interesting. This wasn’t someone who occasionally made this jump. This was 100-plus jumps, muscle memory burned so deep that the motion was automatic. The worker knew their body’s rhythm on that landing. They knew how it should feel. And it didn’t feel right.

The Target Connection

The worker threw in one more detail that’s worth noting: “Also… deadass there was a Target next door, so maybe I was just a little too close to the portal of hell.” It’s a darkly funny observation, but some glitch researchers have pointed out that major retail centers and chain stores do show up with unusual frequency in these kinds of accounts.

Was this a brief moment where two timelines overlapped? A split second where the worker’s body received impact information from two slightly different versions of the landing? Or simply a bizarre neurological blip that felt impossible because it contradicted everything the worker knew about their own body?

Have you experienced a time slip or glitch in reality? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com