The Barmanou: Pakistan’s Enigmatic Bigfoot

The Legend of the Barmanou

The Barmanou is said to inhabit the Chitral and Karakoram Ranges, a remote and treacherous landscape nestled between the Pamir Mountains and the Himalayas. This places it geographically between two other famous cryptids: the Yeti of the Himalayas and the Almas of Central Asia.

The name “Barmanou,” derived from the Khowar language, translates to “Big Hairy One” or “Forest Man” and is used across several Pakistani languages, including Urdu, Shina, Pashto, and Kashmiri. Local folklore describes the creature as a hybrid of human and ape, standing 6 to 8 feet tall, covered in dark brown or black hair, with a muscular build and a human-like face featuring a prominent brow ridge, deep-set eyes, and a flat nose.

Shepherds and villagers in the region have long shared tales of encounters with the Barmanou, often accompanied by descriptions of its horrific stench—likened to rotting garbage, a skunk, or a musky goat. Some accounts claim the creature wears animal skins on its back and head, adding to its wild, primitive appearance. Perhaps most chilling are the stories of the Barmanou’s behavior: it is said to be nocturnal, reclusive, and occasionally aggressive, with a disturbing tendency to abduct women for mating purposes, a motif that echoes similar cryptid legends worldwide.

In Chitrali oral tradition, the Barmanou is sometimes romanticized, drawing parallels to “Beauty and the Beast.” Locals claim it is drawn to beautiful women, a detail that blends myth with cultural storytelling. Coincidentally, though, this tracks with Native American warnings that Sasquatch occasionally will abduct women.

Unlike supernatural entities like jinns or shape-shifting demons, the Barmanou is consistently described as a flesh-and-blood creature, not a spiritual being. This distinction has fueled speculation that it could be a surviving relic of an ancient hominid, or a relative of America’s Bigfoot.