Bigfoot Sighted Along Wenatchee River in Washington

Two campers lounged at their cliffside perch. Shadows danced across the water as the sun sank. Then, one camper froze. He grabbed binoculars, his face pale. Something wasn’t right.

Rylan Snider and his friend were camping near Plain, Washington, on June 26, 2025. No souls for miles. They’d fished and swam all day. Dusk brought an eerie hush.

Snider’s buddy pointed across the river. “Get the binoculars,” he hissed. Snider complied. Silence gripped them as his friend stared, transfixed.

Then Snider saw it. A hulking figure loomed. It shifted branches with eerie ease. The sight stopped his breath.

This account, logged with the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO), is a Class A sighting—clear and undeniable.

Cryptid Caught in the Act?

The figure was no ordinary beast.

“I start looking through the binoculars and see a creature standing there on two legs, damn near half the height of the tree so I’d guess 8-10 ft tall standing there,” Snider told BFRO. “Had very dark reddish-brown hair that covered it’s whole body except it’s face and hands. Was super thick and wide, not just tall.”

It moved with purpose. Arms swung, shifting brush. No clumsy human gait.

Then, it turned.

“The creature turned its head and I was staring at its face just from the side. I was mind blown at what I was seeing,” Snider said. Ape-like features—big mouth, flat nose—stared back.

It scanned the river. Glanced up at them. Ducked for 15 seconds. Then sprinted upright into the woods.

No dogs barked. No tracks were checked—illness forced Snider home. He vows to return for proof.

Chelan County hums with Bigfoot tales. BFRO logs smells, tracks, and sightings here. Washington tops U.S. cryptid reports. Its dense forests and fish-rich rivers lure wildlife—and maybe more.

Local outlet KPQ reported the 8-foot ape-faced figure. Social media buzzed, with Facebook groups dissecting every detail.

Bear or Bigfoot Mystery?

Could it be a trick of the light?

Skeptics lean toward bears. Black bears stand tall and shuffle through brush, easily mistaken at a distance. Live Science notes thousands of Bigfoot reports but no bones or DNA. The FBI once tested “Sasquatch” hair—just deer.

Dusk distorts. Binoculars blur. Human eyes falter in the wild.

Yet Snider swears it wasn’t a bear. That face, that sprint—too human, yet not.

Conclusion

The Wenatchee River holds its secrets close.

This sighting fuels Washington’s cryptid legacy. Unproven, but gripping.

Experts lean toward misidentification. But what if something lurks?

