Bigfoot Sighted Crossing Maine Road

Daylight Dash in Grafton Notch

Picture a sunny afternoon drive through Maine’s wild woods. Suddenly, a huge figure bolts from the trees.

That’s what happened to a couple on August 2, 2025. They were leaving Grafton Notch State Park in Newry, Maine.

The pair saw a large brown creature cross Bear River Road. It moved fast and smooth.

They reported it to the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO). The group tracks such encounters.

Oxford County leads Maine in Bigfoot reports. BFRO has five public first-person accounts there, plus 19 more not posted.

This spot sits outside the park. No trails or lots nearby—just dense forest.

The witnesses hiked earlier that day. They wished for a dash cam.

BFRO investigator Jeff Sheppard spoke with them soon after. He found the woman credible and well-spoken.

Her husband was once a skeptic. Now, he’s rethinking Bigfoot.

Witness Details and Lingering Questions

The creature stood eight to nine feet tall. It had a muscular build and big head.

Chocolate brown fur covered it. Long arms trailed behind as it ran.

“My husband and I today were driving through and out of Grafton State Park when a large brown biped came out of the woods and ran across the street,” the woman told BFRO.

She added, “One thing of note is the way it carried its arms almost behind it as it ran across, which seemed odd and unhuman-like.”

It towered over a Subaru ahead. The car braked to avoid it.

No sounds came from the beast. It vanished into the woods.

They checked the spot later. Nothing there—no tracks or signs.

The sighting lasted seconds. But it stuck with them.

Maine has Bigfoot lore. A 2015 video from Turner showed a tall figure in woods.

BFRO classes this as Class A—a clear, close view.

Skeptics suggest alternatives. It could be a bear standing up or a person in costume.

Bears roam Maine forests. Misidentifications happen in quick glimpses.

No evidence confirms Bigfoot. Experts note how minds play tricks in nature.

Yet the odd run and size puzzle that view. The couple insists it wasn’t human.

Local history fuels curiosity. Oxford’s reports include second-hand tales too.

This adds to Maine’s cryptid hotspots. Bigfoot remains unproven, but sightings persist.

Maine’s Cryptid Enigma Persists

Was this real Sasquatch or just a mix-up? The report intrigues, yet lacks proof.

Maine’s woods whisper secrets. Keep watching the trees.

Seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com. Share your story!