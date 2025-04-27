The Butler Gargoyle: Pennsylvania’s Winged Enigma

In the shadowy backroads of Butler County, Pennsylvania, a cryptid known as the Butler Gargoyle has haunted the imaginations of locals and paranormal investigators alike.

Described as a towering, winged humanoid with a grotesque appearance, this creature has been sighted sporadically since at least 2011, with some accounts stretching back to the early 1990s. But is this creature a genuine paranormal entity, a product of folklore, or simply a case of mistaken identity? Let’s dive into the mystery of the Butler Gargoyle and uncover what makes it one of Pennsylvania’s most intriguing cryptids.

What is the Butler Gargoyle?

The Butler Gargoyle is a cryptid primarily associated with Butler County, Pennsylvania, particularly around the towns of Chicora, East Brady, Rimersburg, and Kepple’s Corner. Witnesses describe it as a humanoid creature standing 7 to 9 feet tall, with a muscular build, leather-like or pale grayish skin, and bat-like wings. Its head is often reported as flat or resembling a bicycle helmet, sometimes with a ridge or pointed ears, and its face has been described as “smashed,” “swept-up,” or even absent. The creature’s claw-like hands, backward-bent legs, and deliberate movements contribute to its eerie, demonic appearance, earning it comparisons to traditional gargoyles and even the Mothman.

Unlike many cryptids, the Butler Gargoyle appears unafraid of humans, with witnesses noting its calm, purposeful demeanor. It is typically sighted at night or twilight, often crossing roads, standing in fields, or disappearing into woods, adding to its mystique as a creature of the shadows.

First Documented Sighting

The most widely recognized first sighting of the Butler Gargoyle occurred on March 18, 2011, on a rural road between Chicora and East Brady in Butler County. A businessman, driving at night, initially mistook the creature for a deer but was stunned to see an 8-foot-tall figure cross the road in just three steps.

He described it as muscular, with leather-like skin (darker tan or light brown), a flat head with a ridge, pointed ears, claw-like hands, and wings tucked against its body. The creature did not look at him and walked into the woods, leaving the witness shaken. This encounter was reported to paranormal researcher Stan Gordon, as noted in Cryptid Quest.

Some sources, such as the Cryptid Wiki, mention an earlier sighting in June 1993 near Allentown, Allegheny County, where a group, including a man named John, his girlfriend, son, and son’s fiancée, saw a 7-foot-tall creature while looking out at Baker’s Point. This creature was described as fur-covered with wings, a protruding jaw, and muscular legs, and it walked past their car without fear before flying away.

However, this sighting is less detailed, differs in description (fur versus leather-like skin), and is in a different county, which makes me wonder if it wasn’t of a related but different creature.

The 2011 sighting remains the primary starting point due to its detailed documentation and subsequent reports.