The Butler Gargoyle: Pennsylvania’s Winged Enigma

In the shadowy backroads of Butler County, Pennsylvania, a cryptid known as the Butler Gargoyle has haunted the imaginations of locals and paranormal investigators alike.
Described as a towering, winged humanoid with a grotesque appearance, this creature has been sighted sporadically since at least 2011, with some accounts stretching back to the early 1990s. But is this creature a genuine paranormal entity, a product of folklore, or simply a case of mistaken identity? Let’s dive into the mystery of the Butler Gargoyle and uncover what makes it one of Pennsylvania’s most intriguing cryptids.
What is the Butler Gargoyle?
The Butler Gargoyle is a cryptid primarily associated with Butler County, Pennsylvania, particularly around the towns of Chicora, East Brady, Rimersburg, and Kepple’s Corner. Witnesses describe it as a humanoid creature standing 7 to 9 feet tall, with a muscular build, leather-like or pale grayish skin, and bat-like wings. Its head is often reported as flat or resembling a bicycle helmet, sometimes with a ridge or pointed ears, and its face has been described as “smashed,” “swept-up,” or even absent. The creature’s claw-like hands, backward-bent legs, and deliberate movements contribute to its eerie, demonic appearance, earning it comparisons to traditional gargoyles and even the Mothman.
Unlike many cryptids, the Butler Gargoyle appears unafraid of humans, with witnesses noting its calm, purposeful demeanor. It is typically sighted at night or twilight, often crossing roads, standing in fields, or disappearing into woods, adding to its mystique as a creature of the shadows.
First Documented Sighting
The most widely recognized first sighting of the Butler Gargoyle occurred on March 18, 2011, on a rural road between Chicora and East Brady in Butler County. A businessman, driving at night, initially mistook the creature for a deer but was stunned to see an 8-foot-tall figure cross the road in just three steps.
He described it as muscular, with leather-like skin (darker tan or light brown), a flat head with a ridge, pointed ears, claw-like hands, and wings tucked against its body. The creature did not look at him and walked into the woods, leaving the witness shaken. This encounter was reported to paranormal researcher Stan Gordon, as noted in Cryptid Quest.
Some sources, such as the Cryptid Wiki, mention an earlier sighting in June 1993 near Allentown, Allegheny County, where a group, including a man named John, his girlfriend, son, and son’s fiancée, saw a 7-foot-tall creature while looking out at Baker’s Point. This creature was described as fur-covered with wings, a protruding jaw, and muscular legs, and it walked past their car without fear before flying away.
However, this sighting is less detailed, differs in description (fur versus leather-like skin), and is in a different county, which makes me wonder if it wasn’t of a related but different creature.
The 2011 sighting remains the primary starting point due to its detailed documentation and subsequent reports.
Key Sightings in March 2011
Following the initial March 18, 2011, sighting, several other reports emerged in Butler County, suggesting a cluster of encounters. These were documented by Stan Gordon and shared on platforms like Phantoms and Monsters:
- March 26, 2011, Kepple’s Corner: Two witnesses stopped their car in shock as they saw an 8-foot-tall, dark tan creature with a “smashed face,” muscular build, long arms, claws, and wings lope across the road. The witnesses were so convinced of their sighting that they offered to take a lie detector test.
- March 2011, East Brady: A motorcycle rider, approximately 75 feet away, encountered an 8-9-foot-tall creature with very dark leather skin, swept-up eyes, a pointed head, wings, and a muscular build. The creature bolted into the woods, and the witness described it as “straight from hell.”
- March 2011, Rimersburg: Two witnesses, about 35 feet away, saw a 9-foot-tall creature with dark brown skin, long arms, broad shoulders, a pointed head, flat forehead, pointed ears, bat-like wings with see-through mesh, and four claw-like fingers. Its eyes were squinted and swept upwards, with a slit-like mouth. The witnesses also described it as “straight from hell” and noted its abnormal arm movements.
The original witness from March 18 reported two additional sightings:
- Early April 2011: On the same road, in daylight, the witness saw the creature hunched beside a hay bale, appearing 3 feet taller than the bale. It had a grayish cast, black claws on the ground, and wings above its shoulders, staring directly at the witness.
- Mid-April 2011: At dusk, 500 yards from the previous sighting, the witness saw the creature from the side and back as it entered the woods.
These multiple reports in a short period fueled speculation about the creature’s presence in Butler County.
Recent Encounters
After the flurry of 2011 sightings, reports of the Butler Gargoyle became less frequent but continued to surface:
- Mid-July 2012 onwards: Campers and others in Butler County reported seeing a similar large winged creature in the same general areas, though these sightings lack specific details, as noted in Phantoms and Monsters.
- June 5, 2017: A significant report came when a delivery truck ran off the road about a mile from previous sighting locations. The driver, visibly shaken, told a witness that what he saw was not a bear, as claimed by State Police, but a “winged demon from Hell.” Rumors circulated that others had seen similar creatures around this time, though no further details were confirmed, according to Phantoms and Monsters.
No widely documented sightings have been reported since 2017, and searches for encounters in 2025 yielded no results, suggesting the creature has either gone quiet or remains unreported in recent years.
Historical and Cultural Context
The Butler Gargoyle’s legend may have deeper roots in Butler County’s history. Some sources, like Paranormal Strange Wiki, suggest its origins trace back to the early 20th century, with sightings of a creature lurking in rural areas and atop buildings. These claims are vague and lack specific dates or witnesses, making them more folkloric than factual.
There are also references to historical events that might connect to the cryptid:
- Chicora Meteor Explosion: An event in the area, possibly linked to unusual activity, though no direct evidence ties it to the gargoyle.
- 1970s Sightings: Reports of a hair-covered creature north of Butler County in the 1970s, which could indicate a broader history of cryptid sightings in the region.
One questionable sighting mentioned in the Cryptid Wiki occurred in Chicora, where witnesses claimed to see a Mothman-like creature after leaving a bar. This report is often dismissed due to the witnesses’ likely intoxication, highlighting the controversy around some accounts.
The Butler Gargoyle has also entered popular culture, notably featured in the trading card game MetaZoo: Cryptid Nation and mentioned in Tyler Houck’s book, The Mothman Casebook, which draws parallels between the gargoyle and Mothman-like creatures, as noted in Cryptid Wiki.
Why the Butler Gargoyle Fascinates
The Butler Gargoyle captivates due to its vivid witness descriptions, multiple sightings in a short period, and the eerie consistency of its appearance across reports. Its comparison to the Mothman—a cryptid associated with ominous events—adds an extra layer of intrigue. However, the lack of physical evidence, such as photographs or tracks, and the occasional questionable context of sightings (e.g., post-bar encounters) fuel skepticism. Some argue the creature could be a misidentified animal, like a large bird or bear, while others believe it’s a genuine paranormal entity tied to Butler County’s folklore.
The creature’s sporadic appearances, primarily at night or twilight, and its apparent lack of fear toward humans make it a compelling subject for paranormal research. The 2017 sighting, with its dramatic “winged demon” description, suggests the legend persists, even if new reports are scarce.
Table of Key Sightings
|Date
|Location
|Description
|Witness Notes
|June 1993
|Allentown, Allegheny County
|7 ft tall, fur-covered, wings, protruding jaw, muscular legs, flew away
|Group of four, less verified, differs from later descriptions
|March 18, 2011
|Chicora to East Brady
|8 ft tall, leather-like skin, flat head, pointed ears, tucked wings, crossed road
|Businessman, measured against 8 ft sign, reported to Stan Gordon
|March 26, 2011
|Kepple’s Corner
|8 ft tall, dark tan, smashed face, long arms, claws, winged, loped across road
|Two witnesses, offered lie detector test
|March 2011
|East Brady
|8-9 ft tall, dark leather skin, swept-up eyes, pointed head, wings, muscular
|Motorcycle rider, 75 ft away, described as “straight from hell”
|March 2011
|Rimersburg
|9 ft tall, dark brown skin, pointed head, bat-like wings, 4 claws, swept-up eyes
|Two witnesses, 35 ft away, abnormal arm movement, “straight from hell”
|Early April 2011
|Same road as March 18
|Hunched by hay bale, 3 ft taller than bale, grayish, black claws, wings visible
|Original witness, daylight, stared at witness
|Mid-April 2011
|500 yards from previous sighting
|Seen entering woods at dusk, side/back view
|Original witness, confirmed others saw it
|Mid-July 2012
|Butler County
|Large winged creature, no specific details
|Campers and others, rumored sightings
|June 5, 2017
|Near previous sightings
|“Winged demon from Hell,” caused truck to run off road
|Delivery driver, State Police claimed bear, rumors of other sightings
Conclusion
The Butler Gargoyle remains one of Pennsylvania’s most intriguing cryptids, with a series of compelling sightings in 2011, continued reports through 2012, and a notable encounter in 2017.
Its towering, winged form and eerie presence have cemented its place in local lore, drawing comparisons to both gargoyles and the Mothman. While the lack of recent sightings since 2017 and the absence of physical evidence keep its existence debated, the consistency of witness accounts and the creature’s fearless demeanor make it a fascinating subject for paranormal enthusiasts.
Whether a misidentified creature, a product of folklore, or a genuine mystery, the Butler Gargoyle continues to haunt the imagination of those who explore the unknown.
Have you ever heard whispers of this creature in Butler County?