New Hampshire Bigfoot Sighting Sparks Debate

A Strange Figure by the Creek

On New Hampshire’s Ammonoosuc Ravine Trail, hikers James and his wife claim to have spotted Bigfoot in a creek.

Seen near Mount Washington, they saw what seemed like a bear drinking from a stream. “It ran away on two legs,” James told RMSO. They snapped a photo and fled, later wondering if it was a juvenile Sasquatch, possibly with a baby on its shoulder.

RMSO enlarged the image, noting an unusual form. “It doesn’t look human,” they said, pointing to a bent arm and muscular back.

While New Hampshire is not a new place for Bigfoot sightings, I have my doubts about this one. Granted, I can’t tell you what we are looking at here, but I’m guessing it isn’t Bigfoot. Plus, something in their description of events doesn’t add up.

Mystery in the Woods

One way or another, this possible Bigfoot sighting account fuels curiosity.

Skeptics suggest a misidentified animal, and I’m dubious of the photo, but if their report is genuine, the fact that it ran away upright puzzling.

Have you had an encounter with something strange in New Hampshire’s forests? Email me at Reports@ParaRational.com and tell me exactly what you have seen!