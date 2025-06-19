Bigfoot Sighting Near White Pass Ski Area

A Father and Daughter’s Tale

The daughter, wide-eyed, watched alongside her father. The figure was “bipedal, moving like a human but bigger,” the report describes. It vanished into the trees as quickly as it appeared. The man later shared it was “no bear or person—nothing we’d ever seen,” per the BFRO’s summary. The moment was brief but unforgettable, etched in their minds.

Yakima’s wilds are Bigfoot country. The Yakama Nation’s legends tell of sasquatch-like beings, protectors of the forest, woven into centuries-old stories. Per local news, Yakima County’s 27 documented BFRO sightings, including this one, draw cryptid hunters and boost tourism with Bigfoot-themed tours and shops. The road near Rimrock Lake, flanked by dense pines and rugged hills, is a perfect stage for such a sighting. The BFRO, a trusted source since 1995, calls Yakima a hotspot for credible reports.

No tracks or photos were reported, but the clear daylight view and remote setting make this sighting stand out. The man and daughter’s story aligns with other Yakima encounters, like a 2001 vocalization report near Rimrock Lake. Could this have been the sasquatch of legend? The witnesses’ certainty leans that way.