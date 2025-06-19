Bigfoot Sighting Near White Pass Ski Area

Never Miss A Paranormal Story!
A Startling Sight Near Rimrock Lake
Yakima County, Washington, is a “Squatchy” haven of thick forests and winding roads. In September 1998, a man and his young daughter got a front-row seat to its mysteries. Per BFRO Report 78640, they were driving on a quiet forest road near Rimrock Lake when a creature stepped into view. This Class A sighting, logged in broad daylight, still fuels Bigfoot buzz.
The creature crossed the road with purpose. It was “tall, over seven feet, and covered in dark hair,” the report notes, based on the witnesses’ account. The man slammed on the brakes, stunned.
A Father and Daughter’s Tale
The daughter, wide-eyed, watched alongside her father. The figure was “bipedal, moving like a human but bigger,” the report describes. It vanished into the trees as quickly as it appeared. The man later shared it was “no bear or person—nothing we’d ever seen,” per the BFRO’s summary. The moment was brief but unforgettable, etched in their minds.
Yakima’s wilds are Bigfoot country. The Yakama Nation’s legends tell of sasquatch-like beings, protectors of the forest, woven into centuries-old stories. Per local news, Yakima County’s 27 documented BFRO sightings, including this one, draw cryptid hunters and boost tourism with Bigfoot-themed tours and shops. The road near Rimrock Lake, flanked by dense pines and rugged hills, is a perfect stage for such a sighting. The BFRO, a trusted source since 1995, calls Yakima a hotspot for credible reports.
No tracks or photos were reported, but the clear daylight view and remote setting make this sighting stand out. The man and daughter’s story aligns with other Yakima encounters, like a 2001 vocalization report near Rimrock Lake. Could this have been the sasquatch of legend? The witnesses’ certainty leans that way.
Does Bigfoot Stalk Yakima’s Roads?
Yakima’s forests hold tight to their secrets. The BFRO deems this 1998 sighting credible, adding to the region’s “Squatchy” lore. The man and his daughter saw something extraordinary. Is Bigfoot out there, striding through the pines? These woods keep us guessing.
Seen something strange in Washington’s wilds? Email Reports@ParaRational.com to share your story. Yakima’s next “Squatch” tale might be yours.