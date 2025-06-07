On May 24, 2025, a rafting crew paused for lunch along the Upper Colorado River. Something strange caught their eye in the pines.

Tour guide Logan Kirk, leading the Colorado River Expedition, spotted a figure 500 yards away. “Someone yelled out that they saw a bear, so we started looking,” he told the Daily Mail.

It wasn’t a bear. The figure stood upright, moving deliberately.

“It was definitely bipedal, which really stood out to us,” Kirk said. The crew’s blurry video, now viral with over two million views, shows a tall, hairy shape in the trees.

The Bigfoot-shaped figure pauses, almost watching them. Then it slips into the forest.