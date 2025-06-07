On May 24, 2025, a rafting crew paused for lunch along the Upper Colorado River. Something strange caught their eye in the pines.
Tour guide Logan Kirk, leading the Colorado River Expedition, spotted a figure 500 yards away. “Someone yelled out that they saw a bear, so we started looking,” he told the Daily Mail.
It wasn’t a bear. The figure stood upright, moving deliberately.
“It was definitely bipedal, which really stood out to us,” Kirk said. The crew’s blurry video, now viral with over two million views, shows a tall, hairy shape in the trees.
The Bigfoot-shaped figure pauses, almost watching them. Then it slips into the forest.
Evidence or Elaborate Hoax?
Zoomed-in footage reveals a humanoid form, sparking skepticism. “This ‘Bigfoot’ is nothing but a fraud,” an Outkick commenter insisted, suggesting a person in a costume.
“Why is it 2025 and Bigfoot’s still on iPhone 3s?” an 𝕏 user quipped. The grainy video fuels doubts.
Kirk plans to return, seeking footprints or hair samples. “It’s so hard in the rocks,” he admitted.
Bears are common here, skeptics note. A hiker in a suit could also explain it.
A new video of an alleged 'Bigfoot' on the upper Colorado River: 🧐 pic.twitter.com/3u8oVszcC4— AlphaFo𝕏 (@Alphafox78) May 31, 2025
A 1994 Sighting Echoes
Colorado’s Bigfoot tales aren’t new. In 1994, near Hotchkiss, hunters saw something wild.
“We bailed from the truck,” one hunter remarked. They saw five creatures—two large, three small—crossing a hillside.
The figures moved upright, disappearing into a draw. Another car’s occupants confirmed the sighting.
Since March 2025, over 130 sightings have been reported, per the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization. Colorado’s dense forests hide secrets well.
Mystery in the Pines
Skeptics of this video favor bears or costumes. I’ve slowed it down and zoomed in, and to me, it looks and moves very much like a man in a Bigfoot suit.
Is Bigfoot roaming Colorado? Or are we being duped for clicks?
