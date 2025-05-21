These words, shared on Reddit by a user posting for their grandparents, echo the mystery of Crater Lake, a place where the line between nature and the unknown often blurs. In southern Oregon, this stunning lake and its surrounding forests have long been a hotspot for Bigfoot sightings. One couple’s chilling encounter in 2010 adds to the region’s eerie legacy.

Crater Lake’s Bigfoot Legacy

Crater Lake National Park, with its deep blue waters and dense pine forests, spans over 180,000 acres of rugged wilderness. Formed by a volcanic eruption over 7,000 years ago, the area feels ancient, untouched. It’s a haven for wildlife—bears, deer, and foxes roam freely. But for decades, hikers and campers have whispered about something else: a tall, hairy figure that walks on two legs.

Bigfoot sightings here date back generations. In the 1980s, a group of backpackers reported seeing a massive creature near the lake’s rim, leaving behind 15-inch footprints. Local Klamath tribes share tales of Skookum, a towering being that guards the forest. These stories, passed down through centuries, describe a creature both fearsome and wise, a protector of sacred lands. Crater Lake’s remoteness, with spotty cell service and trails that wind into uncharted areas, makes it the perfect hideout for such a mystery.