These words, shared on Reddit by a user posting for their grandparents, echo the mystery of Crater Lake, a place where the line between nature and the unknown often blurs. In southern Oregon, this stunning lake and its surrounding forests have long been a hotspot for Bigfoot sightings. One couple’s chilling encounter in 2010 adds to the region’s eerie legacy.
Crater Lake’s Bigfoot Legacy
Crater Lake National Park, with its deep blue waters and dense pine forests, spans over 180,000 acres of rugged wilderness. Formed by a volcanic eruption over 7,000 years ago, the area feels ancient, untouched. It’s a haven for wildlife—bears, deer, and foxes roam freely. But for decades, hikers and campers have whispered about something else: a tall, hairy figure that walks on two legs.
Bigfoot sightings here date back generations. In the 1980s, a group of backpackers reported seeing a massive creature near the lake’s rim, leaving behind 15-inch footprints. Local Klamath tribes share tales of Skookum, a towering being that guards the forest. These stories, passed down through centuries, describe a creature both fearsome and wise, a protector of sacred lands. Crater Lake’s remoteness, with spotty cell service and trails that wind into uncharted areas, makes it the perfect hideout for such a mystery.
A Terrifying Encounter in 2010
In August 2010, a couple in their 50s—now in their 70s—had an experience that would change their lives. They were camping just outside Crater Lake’s park boundary, off a forest road near Rim Drive. The Reddit post details how they’d parked and walked down toward a ravine, drawn by the sound of flowing water. As they climbed back up a slight incline, the moment struck.
The woman froze, grabbing her husband’s arm. About 50 yards up the slope, near a ridge, stood a large, upright figure—dark brown or black, at least 8 feet tall. It watched them, completely still. The man, an experienced hunter, knew it wasn’t a bear. “Everything about its shape, posture, and stillness was wrong for any known animal,” he later said. Its arms were too long, shoulders too broad, and the way it tilted its head felt “too human, but not.”
The woman panicked, crying and begging to leave. The man stood frozen, his mind racing to understand. Then the figure turned—smoothly, silently—and walked behind the ridge, vanishing without a sound. No crashing, no rustling. Just gone.
A Lasting Impact
The encounter left deep scars. The woman refuses to speak of it now, haunted by the memory. The man, however, became obsessed. For 15 years, he’s researched Bigfoot, filling binders with maps, sightings, and local legends. He’s learned the area is near a Missing 411 location, fueling his belief that something strange haunts the southern Cascades. A practical man, he’s not prone to fantasy—but that day changed him. He still returns to the spot, searching for answers.
What Lurks in the Forest?
Could it have been a bear, mistaken in the fading light? Or was it something science hasn’t yet explained? The creature’s silence, its human-like behavior, and the couple’s raw fear suggest a mystery worth exploring. Crater Lake continues to draw those who seek the unexplained, its forests whispering secrets we may never fully understand.
