Jellyfish UFO over Mexico?

A recent video posted to YouTube claims to be footage of a jellyfish UFO flying in the skies over Mexico.

A video posted to the Non-Human11 YouTube channel at the end of February 2021 shows an unidentified object drifting through the skies. This has UFO believers up in a debate as to what this object is.

Some people are tagging it as a celestial jellyfish, or biological UFO. As it drifts through the skies it appears shiny, reflecting light brilliantly and sometimes in varying colors.

Jellyfish shaped UFO over the skies of Mexico

What is clear is that this is not a drone, plane, or helicopter. This leaves people debating what it could be.

Scott Waring of UFO Sightings Daily had this to say on the matter:

Jellyfish shaped UFOs with tentacles hanging are not unheard of. They are actually seen several times every year, but most often over land, flying low near the ocean.

One commenter on the video points out that is looks like a balloon with some sort of gondola below it, which Non-Human11 sternly rebukes, commenting “Of course and that is why it emits light …, there is no greater blind than someone who does not want to see, stupid”.

My suspicion is that this is indeed some sort of weather balloon. Typically when I study videos like this, they turn out to be mylar balloons rotating in the wind and reflecting light spectacularly. This however seems to be longer, thinner, and looks more like a weather balloon.

As an example of this, here is a photo of a stratospheric balloon after it has been launched.

These balloons are immense and often feature two ‘arms’ for filling them, which can make for some bizarre shapes in the sky.

Now I love a good UFO video as much as anyone, possibly more, but like Bigfooters scanning photos of the woods and seeing Bigfoot in every photo thanks to pareidolia, I suspect there is a bit of wishful thinking going on here.

What do you think this is? Have you seen something similar? Leave a comment and let me know. Of course if you prefer to not post publicly, you can always send me an email.