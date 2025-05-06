Massive 1,000-Foot UFO Debunked as Irrigation Circles

A sensational claim of a 1,000-foot-wide UFO hovering over the American Southwest was swiftly debunked by internet sleuths, revealing the object to be nothing more than agricultural irrigation circles. The grainy photo, presented by former Pentagon official Luis “Lue” Elizondo during a UAP Disclosure Fund panel in Washington, D.C., sparked heated debate before being exposed as a case of mistaken identity.

The Viral Claim

The image, reportedly captured by a commercial airline pilot in 2021 at 21,000 feet near the Four Corners region, was shared by Elizondo during a panel titled “Science, National Security & Innovation.” The caption accompanying the photo described a “silver-hued, disc-shaped” object, estimated to be 600–1,000 feet in diameter, casting a shadow on the ground below. The UAP Disclosure Fund’s post on X claimed the Department of Defense holds “hundreds of similar UAP images” still classified, fueling speculation about government cover-ups.