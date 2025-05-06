Massive 1,000-Foot UFO Debunked as Irrigation Circles

A sensational claim of a 1,000-foot-wide UFO hovering over the American Southwest was swiftly debunked by internet sleuths, revealing the object to be nothing more than agricultural irrigation circles. The grainy photo, presented by former Pentagon official Luis “Lue” Elizondo during a UAP Disclosure Fund panel in Washington, D.C., sparked heated debate before being exposed as a case of mistaken identity.
The Viral Claim
The image, reportedly captured by a commercial airline pilot in 2021 at 21,000 feet near the Four Corners region, was shared by Elizondo during a panel titled “Science, National Security & Innovation.” The caption accompanying the photo described a “silver-hued, disc-shaped” object, estimated to be 600–1,000 feet in diameter, casting a shadow on the ground below. The UAP Disclosure Fund’s post on X claimed the Department of Defense holds “hundreds of similar UAP images” still classified, fueling speculation about government cover-ups.
Internet Sleuths Strike Back
Within hours of the photo’s release, social media users, including noted UAP skeptic Mick West, analyzed the image and identified it as two center-pivot irrigation fields in rural Colorado. West pointed out on X that the “shadow” in the photo was misaligned and the roads matched perfectly with Google Maps imagery of the area. A Reddit user, /u/SwordThenSnow, provided a side-by-side comparison, confirming the “UFO” was merely a pair of agricultural circles.
Elizondo’s Defense
Facing backlash, Elizondo took to X to clarify his position, emphasizing that he did not personally vouch for the photo’s authenticity. He stated:
“The purpose of me showing the photo was to illustrate the need for civilian and commercial pilots to have a central reporting mechanism to report potential anomalous sightings. The specific photo had only just been provided to me… I could not vouch for the veracity of this photograph, because I didn’t take it.”
— Lue Elizondo (@LueElizondo), May 2, 2025
Elizondo further argued that the photo served as an example of why more research and a standardized reporting system are needed to differentiate between mundane phenomena and genuine anomalies. However, critics like John Greenewald of The Black Vault questioned Elizondo’s judgment, noting that the photo’s origins were quickly traced to County Road X in Colorado’s Lincoln County.
A History of Controversy
This isn’t the first time Elizondo has faced scrutiny. In 2022, he presented a high-resolution image of a supposed “mothership” over Romania, later debunked as a reflection of a chandelier in a window. The Pentagon has also distanced itself from many of his claims, including assertions of recovered non-human materials. Despite these setbacks, Elizondo remains a prominent figure in the UAP disclosure movement, advocating for transparency through his book, Imminent: Inside the Pentagon’s Hunt for UFOs.
What’s Next for UAP Disclosure?
The rapid debunking of Elizondo’s photo highlights the challenges facing the UAP disclosure movement. While advocates like Elizondo push for declassification and scientific analysis, skeptics argue that missteps like this undermine credibility. The panel, which included Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, Rep. Tim Burchett, and Harvard astrophysicist Avi Loeb, aimed to advance the conversation, but incidents like this may hinder progress.
As the debate continues, ParaRational remains committed to separating fact from fiction in the world of the unexplained. Stay tuned for more updates on UAPs and other paranormal phenomena.
