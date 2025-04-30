Sheehan, a prominent figure in UFO disclosure efforts, has stated that the U.S. military developed “extraordinarily powerful technology” to force UAP craft to the ground. Speaking on the Julian Dorsey podcast, he described a system that could disable extraterrestrial vehicles, leading to the recovery of intact craft. An anonymous Army veteran, verified by The Daily Star, corroborated this, claiming the technology emerged during WWII after nuclear tests revealed that EMPs could disrupt UAP systems. “It was used in combination with radar to identify and down craft,” the veteran told The Daily Star. “Some were intact, and others were damaged or destroyed. Roswell is one such instance.”

These claims align with earlier assertions by researcher Chuck Wade, who, at the 2011 Aztec UFO Symposium, alleged that high-powered radar sites in New Mexico—located in El Vado, near the Continental Divide, and in Moriarty—were used to down UAPs between 1945 and 1948. The convergence of nuclear testing and radar technology during this period, particularly around the Trinity test in 1945, is cited as a catalyst for these developments.

Nuclear Testing and EMPs: A UAP Connection?

The connection between nuclear activity and UAP sightings is well-documented. Since the 1940s, numerous reports have linked UAP activity to nuclear facilities, from the Manhattan Project sites to modern nuclear carrier strike groups. Robert Hastings, author of UFOs and Nukes: Extraordinary Encounters at Nuclear Weapons Sites, has interviewed over 160 veterans who witnessed UAPs near nuclear sites, including Malmstrom Air Force Base in 1967, where missiles became inoperative as a glowing red object hovered overhead.

Sheehan’s claim suggests that EMPs, a byproduct of nuclear detonations, may have inadvertently disrupted UAP propulsion systems, revealing a vulnerability. The veteran’s statement that radar was combined with EMP effects to target craft points to a deliberate weaponization of this discovery. This theory is bolstered by historical accounts of UAP crashes in New Mexico during the late 1940s, a period of intense nuclear testing and radar development.