Strange Pillar UFO Filmed Over Colorado Springs

On June 4, 2025, a driver in Colorado Springs, Colorado, spotted something odd while stopped at a traffic light. A large, pillar-shaped object soared across the sky, spinning as it moved.
The Sighting Details
The 18-second video shows a dark, rectangular object—described as “cigar-shaped” and “six floors high”—moving steadily over Colorado Springs. The witness told UFO Sightings Daily, “It was probably over a mile away from me when I filmed it and it still looked very large to my eyes.” Scott C. Waring of UFO Sightings Daily called it “undeniable proof” of UFOs in Colorado, noting its unique shape and rotation. The object’s size and motion set it apart from typical aircraft, with no lights or sound reported.
Colorado’s UFO Hotspot
Colorado Springs ranks high for UFO sightings, with 160 reports from 2013 to 2024, per the National UFO Reporting Center. Its proximity to NORAD’s Cheyenne Mountain fuels speculation about extraterrestrial interest. The sighting has stirred online buzz, with X posts like @UfologyW’s calling it a “push [for] boundaries in UAP research.” Locals remain divided—alien craft or misidentification?
An Unanswered Question
This pillar UFO keeps Colorado Springs talking. Was it a glimpse of something otherworldly or a trick of nature? The truth is still out there. Seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.