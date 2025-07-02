Strange Pillar UFO Filmed Over Colorado Springs

On June 4, 2025, a driver in Colorado Springs, Colorado, spotted something odd while stopped at a traffic light. A large, pillar-shaped object soared across the sky, spinning as it moved.

The Sighting Details

The 18-second video shows a dark, rectangular object—described as “cigar-shaped” and “six floors high”—moving steadily over Colorado Springs. The witness told UFO Sightings Daily, “It was probably over a mile away from me when I filmed it and it still looked very large to my eyes.” Scott C. Waring of UFO Sightings Daily called it “undeniable proof” of UFOs in Colorado, noting its unique shape and rotation. The object’s size and motion set it apart from typical aircraft, with no lights or sound reported.