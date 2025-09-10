Missouri Game Camera Snaps Bigfoot in Creek?

A game camera in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, may have captured a glimpse of Bigfoot standing in a creek. On August 20, 2025, Will Boeving’s trail camera snapped a startling image. The photo shows a massive, bipedal figure, brown, black, and towering, lurking in shallow water.

A Creature in the Creek

Boeving, a local resident, received a motion alert from his cellular trail camera at 12:30 PM. “I could see something huge standing in the middle of the creek,” he told the Bigfoot Field Researchers Organization (BFRO). He checked the live view seconds later, but the creature had vanished. Boeving and his brother scoured their 700-acre farm’s creek bed but found no footprints in the gravelly bottom. “It appeared to stay in the water,” Boeving noted.

Bigfoot on the left, compared to a man on the left.

Towering Over the Trees

To measure the figure’s size, Boeving’s 6-foot-tall brother stood in the same spot for a comparison photo. “The creature was several feet taller and two to three times wider,” Boeving reported to BFRO. The camera, set to monitor water levels, wasn’t triggered by the figure 100 feet away but by nearby leaves, capturing the creature by chance. The image, though low-resolution, shows a broad, bipedal shape facing the camera.

Echoes of Momo’s Legend

Missouri’s Bigfoot lore runs deep, with the 1972 “Momo” sightings near Louisiana, Missouri, gripping the state. Witnesses described a 7-foot, hairy creature with a foul odor, per a 1972 St. Louis Post-Dispatch report. “It was no bear,” one witness claimed. Similar tales from Poplar Bluff locals, including howls Boeving once dismissed as coyotes, hint at a pattern. “We’ve heard stories of Bigfoot out here for years,” he told BFRO.

Stirring the Show-Me State

The photo has ignited curiosity in Poplar Bluff. The secluded creek, hidden in thick woods, fuels the mystery. Online, X users call it “a game-changer” (@MO_Cryptid, unverified). Could this be Momo’s return? Have you seen something unexplained? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.

Cover image via: BFRO