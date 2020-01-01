Father and son report UFO in South Carolina sky

by

Filmed on 12/26/19 at around 6 o’clock, this video, posted to YouTube by

JWEEZY864 it is reported to be a UFO filmed in the skies over Laurens County, South Carolina.

That the object appears as just a dot makes this pretty hard to identify. It does move fairly quickly at one point then hover. But without any good definition on how far out it is, how big it is can’t be determined.

What are your thoughts on this? Were you in the Laurens County area on 12/26 and see anything unusual?