Washington State Tops the Nation in UFO Sightings

If you’re looking to spot a UFO, forget Nevada and Area 51. According to a recent analysis of National UFO Reporting Center data, Washington state has officially claimed the crown as America’s UFO capital.

The study, published by Casino.ca during World Space Week, crunched numbers from over 149,000 sighting entries to determine where Americans are most likely to encounter unexplained aerial phenomena. Washington came out on top with 7,625 reported sightings since 1974, translating to one UFO report for every 1,021 residents.

The Pacific Northwest Phenomenon

Oregon grabbed the second spot with 3,838 reported sightings, or roughly one per 1,105 people. Florida followed in third place, though its 20,078 total sightings spread across a much larger population.

Witnesses across Washington have described mysterious “flying cylinders” with “beaming lights” hovering above their homes. The state’s combination of clear dark skies, mountainous terrain, and proximity to military installations may contribute to its high sighting rate.

Nevada, despite housing the infamous Area 51, ranked a surprisingly modest 18th place nationally.

For those hoping to avoid extraterrestrial encounters entirely, Louisiana offers the best odds. With just 1,281 reported sightings over the decades, the Pelican State averages only one UFO report per 3,583 residents.

A Personal Connection

As someone based in Washington state, these numbers hit close to home. I’ve never actually seen a UFO myself, but I have heard one. Strange, unexplained sounds in the night sky that I couldn’t attribute to any conventional aircraft. It’s the kind of experience that keeps you looking up, scanning the clouds, wondering what might be passing overhead. The Pacific Northwest sky holds mysteries, and I’m not done searching.

Graphic via casino.ca

Canada’s UFO Hotspots

North of the border, Alberta has taken the top spot as Canada’s UFO capital, with sightings averaging one per 568 people. Ontario follows with 22,860 reported encounters, while British Columbia rounds out the top three with reports of glowing “green UFOs” and mysterious hovering “orbs.”

Statistically, Canadians face slightly higher odds of a UFO encounter than Americans. With 34,595 reported sightings nationwide, the chances work out to approximately 1 in 1,156 compared to America’s 1 in 1,890.

Whether these sightings represent advanced aircraft, atmospheric phenomena, or something genuinely unexplained remains an open question. But for those of us living under Washington’s often-cloudy skies, the numbers suggest we’re in prime territory for whatever’s out there.

For the full breakdown of UFO hotspots across the United States and Canada, check out the complete analysis at Casino.ca.

