This Person Watched Their iPad Float Into the Air and Vanish. It Showed Up Six Months Later.

It Lifted Off the Bed and Vanished

There was nothing particularly strange about the moment before it happened. Reddit user u/OkTransportation1622 was standing in front of their bed, the iPad sitting on the mattress in front of them. Then, without warning, the device lifted a few inches off the surface and disappeared.

Not slid off the bed. Not fell behind a pillow. Disappeared.

“Out of nowhere, I saw it float a few inches into the air and completely disappear,” they wrote in r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix. “I’m not joking. I have no rational explanation as to how this could have happened.”

They spent the next six months searching for it. It never turned up at home. Then one day it appeared in their mother’s car, loose, with no bag or case around it. The poster had no memory of ever bringing their iPad into the car. Their mother, who had not believed the story initially, recently sent a text saying she now does. She has come around to believing in parallel universes and apologized for her skepticism.

What the Community Made of It

The most grounded response came from user u/SaltyNBitterBitch, who described this kind of disappearing-and-returning object as a recognized pattern within the community, and offered a folk remedy: buy a replacement, and the original will almost certainly come back. They described having it happen to passports, among other things.

User u/chile_margarita put forward a timeline-shift theory, suggesting that when a person crosses between parallel realities, their belongings sometimes take longer to “catch up.” The object may have remained in the previous version of the space while the person moved on. No one could explain why it would end up in the mother’s car specifically.

The glitch in the matrix community has catalogued hundreds of accounts involving objects that vanish and later reappear in unexpected places. What made this account stand out was that the poster watched the disappearance happen in real time, and the object turned up somewhere it had no reason to be. Those two features together make it harder to set aside as simple misplacement.

The poster did not check the device afterward for activity during the missing months. If there had been logins, app usage, or new photos from that period, that would be a remarkable data point. Unfortunately, that window has probably closed. Someone, somewhere, might have six months of iPad photos from a timeline that no longer quite exists.