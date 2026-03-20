She Saw a Desert and a Shadow Man on the San Diego Freeway. Her Mother Saw It Too.

The Night Everything Changed

The I-5 south in San Diego, a few miles from the Tecolote Road and Seaworld Drive exit. Two in the morning. A 28-year-old woman named Wick3d777 on Reddit had her elbow wedged against the passenger window, her head propped on her wrist, watching the black sky and the tops of the palm trees blur past.

She had just lived through one of the hardest periods of her life. Her husband had died suddenly and unexpectedly. She had lost her job. She had been homeless. Her mother, not knowing what else to do, had driven her two hours away to stay with a stranger, and the poster had called and begged to be brought back home. The car ride back had been nearly silent. Not a word passed between them for most of the trip.

This is important context. What happened next on that freeway off-ramp would divide her life into before and after.

The Shift

She knew this stretch of freeway the way you know the drive to work. She had made this exact exit every single day for years. As the car veered off toward their exit, she was staring out into the dark night as she had been doing for hours. Then, without blinking, without any sense of transition, what she was looking at changed.

The highway was gone. The palm trees were gone. The black sky was gone.

She was in a desert. Still moving, still feeling like she was in the car, but surrounded by sand and flat terrain as far as she could see. A mountain range sat far in the distance. The sky above was not daytime in any normal sense, but a blinding, ultraviolet white that hurt to look at directly.

A tumbleweed rolled past. She felt no wind.

Then she noticed the figure.

The Shadow Man

Not far from where she was, a dark shape stood in the sand. She describes it as the silhouette of a person wearing oversized clothes, a winter hat, long hair falling to the shoulders. But the figure was not simply dark, it appeared to be made of shadow in a way that felt like a material, almost like fabric. The outline of the figure glowed the same searing white as the sky.

The entity was holding something in front of it, rectangular, roughly the size and shape of a sign. The image that came to her mind later was Morgan Freeman in the film Bruce Almighty, holding signs with messages on them. But she knew in the moment that nothing about this was a film.

In seven to ten seconds, all of this happened. It felt much longer.

Then the thought hit her: she was not alone in the car.

The Moment She Turned Away

When that realization broke through, she started to turn her head toward her mother. As soon as she did, the scene snapped back. The freeway. The night sky. The exit signs. All of it returned in an instant. The sound it made, she says, was like a vacuum seal closing.

She sat there frozen for a moment. Then she turned back to look out the window at the exit they had just passed, searching for anything that did not belong. There was nothing. Just the highway and the dark.

She turned forward, ready to ask her mother what she had seen. Before she could get the words out, her mother turned to her and said: “Did you just see that man?”

Those seven words are the center of this entire story. They are also why, 15 years later, the poster says she cannot dismiss what happened.

“If it would have just been me and my own experience,” she wrote on r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix, “I could have just brushed it off as being overly tired.”

But it was not just her. Her mother had seen the same thing. And without any prompting, without any exchange of details, her mother described it the same way.

After that, her mother refused to ever talk about it again. To this day, any time the subject comes up, her mother goes completely silent.

What Could It Have Been?

The tired and grief-stricken mind is a powerful and poorly understood thing. Sleep deprivation can produce vivid hallucinations, and the poster acknowledges this as a possible explanation for her own experience. Extreme emotional trauma has also been documented to produce altered perceptual states in clinical literature. These explanations are incomplete here, however, because they cannot account for the second witness.

Two people in the same car, at the same time, with no prior communication, seeing the same desert, the same sky, the same shadow figure holding a sign. The mother’s unwillingness to discuss it afterward is interesting in its own right. People who write off a shared experience as coincidence or mutual delusion tend not to go silent for fifteen years at the mention of it.

The glitch in the matrix community, which documents accounts like this one, tends to classify this type of shared perceptual break as a significant category of experience. Whether it involves a brief overlap between parallel realities, some form of collectively experienced altered state, or something else entirely has no established answer. Theoretical frameworks include simulation theory, wormhole contact, and the idea that intense grief or trauma can sometimes open a momentary window to something outside normal perception.

The poster herself offers two theories: the first involves the possibility of passing through some kind of wormhole or fold in space. The second touches on astral projection or a dissociative experience, noting that she did not feel like she had traveled to the desert in body, but rather that her mind had gone there while her physical self remained in the car. She describes the return as feeling like her mind was vacuumed back in.

The Shadow Figure and What It May Have Wanted

Shadow people, as they are called in paranormal research, appear across a wide range of encounter accounts. They are typically described as dark, vaguely humanoid shapes, often wearing hats, and are associated with liminal spaces and altered states. They are not generally described as carrying signs or appearing to be waiting for something.

The figure in this account stands out for that detail. It was not pacing. It was not moving toward her. It was holding something in the shape of a sign, like someone waiting at a roadside for a ride or attempting to communicate something. What that message might have been, if anything, went unseen.

The poster notes that this was the most chaotic and emotionally raw period of her life. She had lost her husband, her home, her stability. It is worth sitting with the idea, without any supernatural claims attached, that whatever she and her mother witnessed that night chose to appear in the shape of something waiting patiently with a message. Whether that means anything is a question the poster has been sitting with for fifteen years.

She never had another experience like it.