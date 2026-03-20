She Parked Her Car on a Brooklyn Street. It Was in a Different Spot the Next Morning.

Her Car Was in a Different Spot. The Physical Evidence Backed Her Up.

Anyone who has parked in Brooklyn on a Thursday night near a street sweeping zone knows the stakes. Reddit user u/BlahBlahBae was completely sober when she came home from an evening out with friends. She circled her block multiple times and finally settled for a spot slightly too close to a fire hydrant for comfort. She got out of the car three separate times to check the clearance. She knew the car behind her was red. She went inside and went to sleep.

The next morning her car was several spaces ahead on the same block, in a spot she was certain had not been open the night before. She had driven past it multiple times while searching. The red car was now well ahead of her. A different, unfamiliar car sat behind her. There was no fire hydrant beside her.

Still in denial, she ran a test. She pulled back into the original spot, then pulled out. No bump over the curb. She pulled into the spot where she found her car that morning and pulled out of that one. Same bump she had felt earlier. The physical evidence matched the second spot, not the first.

“I know I turned my car off after I got close enough to the red car,” she wrote on r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix. “It’s not that my car moved. I moved. Or rather, my consciousness merged into another similar life stream.”

The Community’s Take and One Telling Postscript

The responses split along predictable lines. Several commenters suggested wheel dollies or city workers. The poster addressed this at length, noting NYC does not quietly relocate cars a few spaces forward without a ticket or note, and the density of parked cars that morning made any shuffle logistically impossible. User u/MasterPhilip raised sleepwalking, which the poster rejected. Getting from a third-floor Brooklyn brownstone to the street and parallel parking while asleep, then returning with no one noticing, is quite a chain of events.

The glitch in the matrix community was largely welcoming. User u/bluemoonrambler noted a pattern researchers have observed: many glitch experiences are preceded by a last-minute change in routine. The poster had started to pull into a different spot before changing her mind. That small fork in the road may be the seam where the shift occurred.

In the comments, the poster also mentioned a few details that had changed around the same time. The film she had always known as Room 1408 was apparently called something else in her previous timeline. A Scary Movie 2 line she and her friends had quoted for years as “take my strong hand” appears to be “take my little hand” in this one. Multiple commenters surfaced to say they remembered the strong hand version too. Small discrepancies, easy to dismiss individually. But harder to tidy away when strangers across the internet all share the same wrong memory.