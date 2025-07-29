Bigfoot Filmed Dashing Through Sierra Nevada Woods?

A chilling video from Coyote Ridge, California, may show a Bigfoot sprinting through snowy woods. Filmed by Bill in May 2025, the footage captures a dark, bipedal figure moving swiftly behind trees at 10,000 feet elevation, per a transcript shared with Rocky Mountain Sasquatch Organization (RMSO).

Strange Figure in the Snow

Bill was filming his dogs playing when one seemed to notice something odd. “Enlarge the video and watch the far left,” Bill wrote. “It’s walking rapidly, hiding in a thick tree, then squats to observe.” RMSO enhanced the footage, revealing a smooth-moving figure with a domed head and no human-like stride. “It’s unnatural for a person,” RMSO noted, citing its fluid motion and hidden observation from dense cover.

Is Bigfoot Stalking the Sierras?

Could it be a hoax or a person? The dog’s brief glance without barking raises questions, as does the figure’s eerie stillness. Coyote Ridge, a known Bigfoot sighting hotspot, adds intrigue. “This is the real deal,” Bill insists, describing dark fur, not clothing. Yet, without clearer evidence, experts suggest it could be a misidentification.

Bigfoot sightings persist in the Sierra Nevada, with reports like Arthur’s 1997 encounter as a ranger, describing a reddish-brown creature with human-like features charging his jeep.

Have you seen something unexplained in the Sierra Nevadas? Email Reports@ParaRational.com.