UFO researches struggle to explain a square UFO spotted in the skies of Georgia.
The reports to MUFON state that on January 30th, 2019, a large square UFO moved across the sky slowly despite heavy winds. They also remarked that it didn’t wobble or turn like you would expect a balloon to do under those situations.
It was also described as being as big as a 747. This does seem like an odd video and square or rectangle UFOs are a rare occurrence.
What do you think of this video?
Let us know what you think of this UFO. Is it CGI, a balloon, or an actual UFO? Leave a comment down below with your thoughts on this video.
