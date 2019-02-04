by

UFO researches struggle to explain a square UFO spotted in the skies of Georgia.

The reports to MUFON state that on January 30th, 2019, a large square UFO moved across the sky slowly despite heavy winds. They also remarked that it didn’t wobble or turn like you would expect a balloon to do under those situations.

It was also described as being as big as a 747. This does seem like an odd video and square or rectangle UFOs are a rare occurrence.

