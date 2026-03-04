California Driver Covers 200 Miles in Under Two Hours and Has the Texts to Prove It

A commuter who regularly drove between the San Francisco Bay Area and Southern California says he once covered 200 miles in less than two hours, in a 2017 Ford Edge, and he still can’t explain it.

The account, shared on r/Glitch_in_the_Matrix by user SteakAndIron, describes a routine Friday evening drive home that turned into something the poster says is simply not possible.

“I used to live in Alameda, California and I would often need to go to southern California for work,” the poster explained. “Drive down on Monday and back on Friday. Paso Robles is a nice town about 200 miles from home with gas stations and restaurants that are nice to eat at and I typically stop there on the way back to gas up and get some food.”

On one Friday evening in late March 2018, everything started normally. He stopped for dinner and gas in Paso Robles, then got back on the road. He texted his wife to let her know he was leaving. The sun was setting. The text confirmed his departure time at roughly 7:30 PM.

Then he zoned out, listening to podcasts, and drove home.

“When I got home it was right about 9:30 and my wife wasn’t even in bed yet. She was surprised to see me.”

He did the math and it didn’t add up. “Somehow I drove about 200 miles in a 2017 Ford Edge in less than 2 hours, so averaging over a hundred miles per hour the entire time. There is no way this is possible and I still have no idea how this happened.”

The poster was clear that he wasn’t driving recklessly. When one commenter suggested they’d also covered big distances fast, SteakAndIron responded directly: “I wasn’t driving like a reckless idiot.”

He also ruled out the most obvious skeptical explanation. When someone asked whether the clocks might have changed for daylight saving time, the poster pointed out that his phone would have updated automatically, and that he’d even gone online to check sunset times for late March 2018 to confirm. The sunset lined up with his 7:30 departure. The timeline was real.

“I’ve heard of lost time but this was gained time,” he wrote.

The “Zoning Out” Factor

One of the most interesting responses came from user PleadianPalladin, a top commenter on the subreddit, who pointed to a pattern they’d noticed across dozens of similar reports.

“Zoning out. This is the one recurring factor in every single ‘gained time / travelled much further than possible in the time taken’ story I’ve read on here.”

When the poster pushed back, noting that he still couldn’t have realistically covered that distance in that time regardless, PleadianPalladin expanded on the idea.

“It’s the act of ‘zoning out’ that allows time to flow differently for you, kind of in a personal bubble. Outside the bubble time is flowing much slower than within.”

They added a thought that flips the entire experience on its head: “Which makes me wonder if you were someone else’s sighting of a ‘disappearing car,’ as you timeslipped through the journey.”

Others Have Experienced the Same Thing

The comments section quickly filled with people sharing their own impossible travel stories.

User DasWheever described what they called a lifelong pattern: “I had a girlfriend who claimed that somehow I bent space/time when I drove. It’s true. I always arrive earlier than possible.”

They gave a specific example involving a five-hour drive to a ferry for Martha’s Vineyard, a route they’ve driven hundreds of times. “I still manage to get there EVERY TIME as the previous ferry is just loading up: an hour early. So somehow I subtract an hour. I do this in a pickup truck.”

The same commenter recalled once doing that drive in a sports car in just two hours and 35 minutes, which would require averaging roughly 135 miles per hour. “Not possible,” they wrote. When asked whether the phenomenon was connected to the car or to them personally, DasWheever replied, “I guess it must be me, since it has happened in my trucks, too.”

User TitansMenologia shared a pedestrian version of the experience: “Somehow I did a walk to a supermarket from my home in 10 minutes. Usually I need 40 minutes just to go. I was so confused to be there so quickly and I remember walking faster, but not that faster, but also that time felt weird, like in a dream.”

They added, “Since then I’m convinced that somehow, we can manipulate time without even noticing.”

Another user, Henderson2026, simply linked to their own previous post about a similar experience, one that other commenters clearly remembered. User shitsu13master noted that the linked story involved covering 500 miles in 15 minutes, “travelling at the speed of an airplane if that!”

The Skeptical View

Of course, the simplest explanations are worth considering. People misjudge time. Podcasts and highway driving create a dissociative state where hours feel compressed. It’s possible the poster’s departure text was sent a bit later than he remembered, or that his arrival time was a bit earlier. Small errors in both directions could shrink the gap.

The route from Paso Robles to Alameda follows US-101 North to the San Francisco Bay Area. Under ideal conditions with zero traffic, the drive takes roughly three to three and a half hours. Shaving that to two hours would require sustained speeds well over 100 mph on a route that includes significant stretches of two-lane highway and inevitable traffic as you approach the Bay Area.

In a Ford Edge.

On a Friday evening.

In Northern California.

“Oh yeah it’s Northern California,” the poster confirmed when asked if there was traffic. “There were other cars on the road even after 7:30.”

Gained Time: The Flip Side of a Glitch in the Matrix

Most people who report time anomalies describe lost time, periods where minutes or hours vanish without explanation. Gained time, where a person arrives far earlier than the laws of physics should allow, is rarer but consistently reported in glitch communities.

The phenomenon doesn’t fit neatly into any single explanation. Some commenters pointed to alien abduction theories, noting that researcher David Jacobs has received similar reports. “Many people wrote to David Jacobs about this, thinking they had some super power,” wrote user Next-Release-8790. “But it was missing time. These people were abductees.” Another commenter added, “In abductions there is gained time as well in some cases.”

Others leaned into more metaphysical territory, suggesting that consciousness can influence the experience of time in ways we don’t understand, especially during the dissociative, autopilot state that long highway drives can produce.

What makes SteakAndIron’s account particularly compelling is the paper trail. A text message with a timestamp. A sunset that confirms the departure time. A wife who was surprised to see him home so early. And a 200-mile stretch of California highway that, by every reasonable calculation, should have taken at least three hours.

It took less than two.

Whether this is a genuine time anomaly, a perfect storm of misperceived time, or something stranger, it’s the kind of experience that sticks with you. As the poster put it, “I still have no idea how this happened.”

Some trips, it seems, take less time than they should. And nobody can explain why.

Have you experienced a time slip or glitch in reality? We’d love to hear your story. Send your report to Reports@ParaRational.com

