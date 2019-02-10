by

A driver in California is claiming a UFO ran him off the road

On Wednesday February 6th, a solo vehicle accident occurred on Highway 18 in a mountainours area near San Bernadino in California

The driver of a Ford E350 van called 911 to request a tow truck as his vehicle had been flipped off the road by aliens at just after 1:30 in the afternoon. He requested that police not be summoned to the scene and that they just send a tow truck.

California Highway Patrol did arrive on the scene to investigate. Despite being confrontational with bystanders and officers, the man who was largely unharmed was not charged with any crimes, which one would expect if he had been under the influence at the time of accident. The claims of an extraterrestrial cause for his wreck are still under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

California Highway Patrol officers investigating a report that a UFO forced a van off the road on Highway 18

So far there are no other reports of UFO activity in the area and no other witnesses have stepped forward to corroborate the drivers claims.

It would be interesting if the van could be tested for any radioactive or magnetic anomalies that would show some form of alien intervention in this crash.

Credit for original articles and photos: Mountain Reporter